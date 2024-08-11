Kalen DeBoer talks Alabama Footballs' first training camps





Alabama football held its first practice game of preseason camp on Saturday. Kalen DeBoers' squad practiced behind closed doors Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide began camp on July 31 to prepare for DeBoer's first season as head coach after replacing the retiring Nick Saban in January. The regular season begins on Aug. 31 when Western Kentucky visits Tuscaloosa. Alabama returns to the field on Sunday. That practice is the Crimson Tides Fan Day event at Bryant-Denny and is open to the public. Autographs will be available for Yea Alabama members after the practice. After the scrimmage, DeBoer answered questions from reporters. Here are highlights from his press conference. — DeBoer said the scrimmage was a good chance to get familiar with the environment at BDS. He said Tide ran about 102 plays during the scrimmage. — Says Alabama did a better job of avoiding penalties during the exhibition game. Notes that the Tide worked on coach-player communication and the use of tablets on the sideline. — Says that as far as injuries go, it was just typical fall camp stuff. — Asked what he saw from quarterbacks. Says group is making plays at a higher level. Said group is doing a better job of managing pressure, would like to see QBs throw the ball away more. — Says running backs had several explosive plays. Notes Jam Miller made one in the red zone. Praises the versatility of the group, and notes threats in the passing game. Miller and Justice Hayes got reps with the first team. — Asked about reporting injuries. DeBoer says he understands why they can be useful. Says Tide will comply with whatever it's told to do. — Alabama saw fewer penalties for offensive mental errors during the exhibition game. — Asked about his biggest concern. Says it's just staying healthy. Says he feels good about the team, notes future practice games won't be as long. — Asked about the impact of the defensive line. Said there were times the group came home on passing downs. Sees the offensive line coming together. It's been a good, consistent pass rush. — Asked which receivers impressed him. Said the ball was spread out. Noted almost every receiver caught balls. — Says it was fun to watch live tackling. Says Tide did a good job of running to the ball and bringing ball carriers to the ground.

