China claims 300th Olympic gold medal with women's table tennis team victory at Paris Games





PARIS: The United States won its fifth consecutive Olympic title in the men's basketball team on Saturday, beating France 98-87 to extend its Olympic gold medal tally to 17.

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final three years ago, LeBron James and the American team packed with NBA stars once again proved too strong for France, despite the efforts of sensational NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

France cut a 14-point deficit to 3 with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left thanks to a put-back dunk from Wembanyama, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sank a 3-pointer, one of his four with under three minutes left, and the United States continued to push hard. Stephen Curry celebrates with the American flag. (REUTERS) Curry made eight three-pointers, including a rainbow over a leaping Wembanyama, and led the US in scoring with 24 points.

“You're just amazed,” James said of Curry. “When you have him on your side, you just try to make stops and find other ways on the other end, but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball.

Curry said of his late-game heroics: I was just trying to calm us down.

“We just wanted to get a good shot,” Curry said. “It's been a while since we had a good possession.

(Eventually) the momentum was on our side. At that point, your mind goes blank. You don't really care about the setting or the scenario or anything. It's just a shot.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each added 15 points and James scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block.

For Durant, it was an American men's record fourth Olympic gold medal. James earned his third and Curry, a four-time NBA champion, earned his first in his first Olympic appearance.

“There's a lot of relief,” Curry said. “It wasn't easy, but damn, I'm excited, man. This is everything I wanted and more, so I'm excited.”

Wembanyama played his best attacking game of the Olympics, scoring 26 points. Guerschon Yabusele added 20.

France made just nine of 30 three-pointers and the United States held a 31-9 advantage in fast-break points.

Both teams kept each other on the defensive in a tense first half, during which the lead was changed ten times.

Wembanyama dunked the ball to give France an 11-10 lead, sending the crowd in the Bercy Arena into raptures. France's Victor Wembanyama in action. (REUTERS) The Americans quickly regained the lead when Booker made a layup after a behind-the-back pass from James and Jayson Tatum made a steal for a dunk.

After the first quarter, France trailed by five points and took a 25-24 lead thanks to a dunk by Bilal Coulibaly. However, the US continued to capitalize on Frances' miscues in transition.

James drove through traffic for a layup, drew a foul and flexed his muscles on the U.S. bench before hitting the free throw to put the U.S. ahead 37-31. They led 49-41 at halftime. The dream final drew a host of celebrities, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and sprinter ShaCarri Richardson, a day after leading the US 4x100m relay to gold.

James made his intentions known early by taking the court in gold shoes and opening the scoring with a dunk.

Curry, who scored 36 points in the come-from-behind victory over Serbia in the semifinals, came into gear in the second half, giving the U.S. its biggest lead of the game, 61-47, with a three-pointer early in the third.

France kept pushing and were only six points behind at the start of the fourth quarter. We ended up watching the American players celebrate at the end of the quarter, draped in flags.

Wembanyama was dejected and could only hug his teammates, but with the silver medal around his neck he called the experience amazing and said he would try to repay the favor in Los Angeles in 2028.

In four years I'll go for gold, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Serbia won bronze with a convincing 93-83 victory over world champions Germany.

Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player, recorded a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for Serbia, which lost 95-91 to the United States in the semi-finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2566451/sport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos