Paris Olympics: Chinese women praise strong bond after team gold in table tennis





A win could give us better morale and momentum in the later matches, she said. The opening doubles match against Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto could have gone either way as the Japanese duo were at one point just two points away from taking first victory. Chen Meng (right) and Wang Manyu celebrate winning a point against Hayata Hina and Harimoto Miwa. Photo: Xinhua When we almost lost the first match, it was the will to win and the belief that we could win the match for the team that sustained us, Chen said. The 23-year-old Sun said the opening win gave her an extra boost ahead of the first singles match of the final against Miu Hirano. And Sun needed all that confidence after nearly losing the first game before winning 13-11, 11-6, 11-6. Getting the first point was crucial as it boosted my confidence even though I almost lost my first game, she said. Miu Hirano played exceptionally well; the rhythm and quality of her shots exceeded my expectations. But I never gave up and slowly crawled back. I believed I did well and fulfilled my coach's mission. I hope I can continue playing like this after the Olympics. Fans celebrate in the stands after China defeated Japan to win the women's table tennis team gold. Photo: Reuters Wang, who partnered Chen in the doubles and went on to take another point for China, said it was an awkward win in the doubles after they were behind twice. Probably only those who participated in the competition would understand the difficulty, said the two-time Olympic women's team champion. I cried after winning the last point, but my back was to the camera, so maybe it wasn't recorded. It was a great start and an important step in building momentum. I felt like the toughest moments were over with the 2-0 lead. I expected a tough match with Miwa Harimoto and the match went as expected. I just kept my patience and my teammates also gave me some advice. I was happy with the gold medal. It was Chen's fourth gold medal at the Olympics, after winning both the singles and team titles in Tokyo and Paris. The world number two took time to thank her teammates. “We were fierce competitors over the past three years, but we were also close teammates who loved each other very much,” the 30-year-old said. “Ultimately, we had to stick together to show what Chinese table tennis teams are made of.”

