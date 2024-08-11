China completes Olympic table tennis, dives clean sweep

In table tennis, the Chinese finished the match with the women's title. It was the sixth time that they won the entire set.

The Chinese women held off a brave Japanese challenge, but eventually defeated their opponents 3-0. This was their fifth gold medal in five games at the Games.

The first match, a doubles match between the Chinese Chen Meng and Wang Manyu and Hina Hinata and Miwa Harimoto, was exciting until the last moment. The Chinese won the decisive fifth game 12-10.

Individual silver medalist Sun Yingsha was also taken hard by her Japanese opponent, Miu Hirano, but still won 3-0.

Wang finished the job by beating Harimoto 3-1 to write a new golden chapter in Chinese table tennis history.

Wang Chuqin and Sun heralded the Chinese gold rush in Paris by defeating North Korean duo Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong in the mixed doubles final.

Chen then defeated her compatriot Sun in the women's singles final exactly one week ago.

Fan Zhendong overcame a brave challenge from the surprise competitor, Truls Moregard of Sweden, to win the men's singles the following day.

The men's team defeated Sweden 3-0, leaving only the Japanese women's team standing in the way of a clean sweep.

The gold that Chinese great Ma Long won in the team event was his sixth.

He thus passed divers Wu Minxia and Chen Ruolin and gymnast Zou Kai, and became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals at the Olympic Games.

China has completely dominated table tennis since it was introduced as an Olympic sport in Seoul in 1988.

They won every possible medal: in Sydney in 2000, Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

Dive sweep

China also achieved a historic victory by claiming all eight gold medals in the Olympic diving event after Cao Yuan won the men's 10m platform final in Paris on Saturday.

The diving champion finally managed to achieve the feat after coming so close in the past two Games.

In both Tokyo and Rio they reached seven of the eight finals, with Great Britain beating them to a full house on both occasions. They also let one slip away in their home games in Beijing 2008, with Australia playing spoilsport.

“I didn't think much about the eight medals, but I'm happy to help China win the last gold. It's historic, congratulations China,” said reigning champion Cao, who was a class above his rivals on Saturday.

He finished on 547.50 points, followed by Japan's Rikuto Tamai with 507.65 points (silver) and Britain's Noah Williams (497.35) with bronze.

Cao became the first to retain his Olympic 10m title since American Greg Louganis in Seoul 1988.

After three of six dives in the final, Cao was given a hard time by Japanese teenager Tamai.

But Tamai, only 17, failed on his fifth and penultimate attempt, allowing Cao to reach the top of the podium and secure a place in his country's diving history.

The 29-year-old Beijing-born athlete claimed his fourth ever Olympic gold medal, having also won the men's 3m springboard and men's 10m synchronised swimming events in London four years earlier at Rio 2016.

Yet it was not all cheer in the Chinese corner on the final day of diving, as world champion Yang Hao had a bad day at the office and finished last of the twelve finalists, more than 150 points behind his compatriot.

However, it was a rare setback for China and those left behind at the 2024 Games could only muster awe at the perfection of their rivals in Paris.

“I'm always happy with their dives,” said Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after winning bronze ahead of the women's 10m synchronised duo of Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi.

“Just look at their dives. They dive into the water as if they were sleeping,” she said in amazement.

The Olympic diving program was expanded at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games to its current program of eight finals, with the addition of the synchronized version for the springboard and platform events.