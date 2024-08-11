Cricket dying in Australia: Video of people not recognising Pat Cummins and Travis Head goes viral | Trending News





Not only in India, cricket is also one of the beloved sports in Australia, given its 200-year-old history. The Australian national cricket team, fondly called Kangaroos, has been credited with winning several ICC Cricket World Cups and international tournaments. However, a recent vox-pop video doing the rounds on the internet shows Australians failing to recognize Pat Cummins and Travis Head. The viral video starts with a man doing a vox pop. He asks: Have you heard of Pat Cummins and Travis Head? He goes to different people and asks about the star cricketers, but they don’t answer. Towards the end of the video, a man of Indian origin says that he has heard of Virat Kohli and not Pat Cummins. Sharing the video, an X handle @rathor7_ wrote: What a shame for ICC, cricket is dying in Australia. Watch the viral video here: What a shame for the ICC, cricket is dying in Australia. photo.twitter.com/wi7Hhc0MFY thing (@rathor7_) August 10, 2024 The viral video was shared on August 10 and has garnered over 4,80,000 views as several cricket lovers flocked to the comments section. Reacting to it, one user wrote: Cricket is loved in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Another user commented: Nobody cares about cricket outside India. Cricket is only loved in the Indian subcontinent. We love to play a game that is hardly played by 10 countries. Yes, now after years of insistence we have been able to add 10 countries. So that we can organize a world cup and validate ourselves. Cricket is honestly just a mid-game, said a third user. Pat Cummins is one of the key players of the Australian cricket team. He is the captain for both Test and ODI matches and also Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins was honoured with the Allan Border Medal for the best performing Australian cricketer of 2018-19 and was also nominated for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year in 2019. Travis Head, on the other hand, was a key member of the Australian team that won the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, also winning the Player of the Match award in both finals.

