Canadian Open: Aryna Sabalenka surprises as Amanda Anisimova pulls off huge upset in Toronto semis | Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka saw her Canadian Open hopes go up in smoke when Amanda Anisimova surprised the tournament favourite in Toronto to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final.

The 22-year-old American, who took a sabbatical from tennis in 2023 to prioritize her mental health, claimed a 6-4 6-2 victory over Sabalenka, her fifth win in seven career meetings.

“She's a great player, so it's always very difficult to play against her. I played her earlier this year at the Australian Open when she was on fire,” Anisimova said.

“I went in with a slightly different game plan and I was really happy with how I was able to execute that today

“I've had a lot of games in the last few weeks and it's really nice to be able to play every day. I'm just really happy to be here.”

Anisimova will compete against Emma Navarro next after the eighth seed secured a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory over lucky-loser Taylor Townsend in an all-American quarterfinal.

With her victory, the 23-year-old Navarro also reached the first WTA 1000 semifinal of her career.

Jannik Sinner continued his defence of the Canadian Open by defeating Alejandro Tabilo to reach the quarterfinals in Montreal, where he will face Andrey Rublev later on Saturday.

Italian world number 1 Sinner is showing few signs of further trouble after missing the Paris Olympics with tonsillitis.

Sinner, who withdrew from the doubles match in which he played with Briton Jack Draper, managed to beat the Chilean early in the second set after a slow start and won 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Sinner will now face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-2. Their match will be played later on Saturday due to Friday's rain.

“Tough opponent, tough conditions,” Sinner said. “It's tough to play against this type of player. Huge left-hander, big potential.

“I had to be very careful, I had to pay a lot of attention to win the game. It felt like a good game. I know in my head that I have to play again [today]so there is not much time to be happy and recover.

“If I want to play the second game today, I have to win the first one. So if it takes three or four hours, it will take just as long. It will be a tough game against Andrey. He played great today.”

More history for Sinner Jannik Sinner is the first player to reach the quarter-finals at each of his first 10 ATP events of the season since Novak Djokovic in 2015 and at 22 years and 358 days he is the youngest to achieve the feat since Ivan Lendl in 1982.

Sinner leads 5-2 in their meetings with Rublev after beating the world No. 5 seed in January en route to the Australian Open title.

The victory also made Sinner the first player to qualify for the year-end Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

In the meantime, Kei Nishikori reached his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final since Rome in 2019 after beating Portuguese Nuno Borges 6-3 6-4 and will play Matteo Arnaldi after his opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, withdrew due to injury.

Sebastian Kordawho won last week's ATP event in Washington, also reached the last eight after sixth-seeded Norway's Casper Ruud withdrew due to illness. Korda had earlier defeated compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in their postponed second-round match.

Germany's Alexander Zverevthe world number 4, defeated Holger Rune 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to book a quarter-final against Korda, while Alexei Popyrin saved three match points in the second set as he defeated Grigor Dimitrov 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-3.

