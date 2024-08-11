Warm welcome and congratulations mark the return of the Indian hockey team





Members of the Indian men's hockey team, bronze medal winners at the Paris Olympics, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Members of the bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team returned early Saturday morning to a warm welcome and a hectic day of felicitations, meetings and media interactions. The weary players, led by Harmanpreet Singh, expressed their satisfaction with the performance at the Paris Olympics. India was the only team from the Tokyo Games three years ago to retain a place on the podium, winning two consecutive medals after a gap of 52 years. Eleven of the 16 members, along with the reserves, arrived here and the rest were due to return after the closing ceremony, including goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who will be the second flag bearer. It is very emotional to be welcomed so warmly. Our goal was always gold but unfortunately that could not happen. But we are happy that we did not come back without a medal because we had spared no effort in our preparations and the way the team played throughout the tournament, we deserved it, said a visibly tired but smiling Harmanpreet. Paris Olympics bronze medallist, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA The team was received by fans and Hockey India officials and after brief interactions with the media, moved to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium for an official felicitation and meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The team also paid its respects to Dhyan Chand at the stadium. The entire nation is proud of the team's achievement. This victory is a testament to your perseverance, teamwork and indomitable spirit. Hockey is more than just a sport for us, it is a symbol of national pride. The team's hard work, dedication and passion have shown what can be achieved with determination and determination, Mandaviya said. Vice-captain Hardik Singh, his hand in a sling after the collision he sustained in the bronze medal match against Spain, admitted that the quarter-final against Great Britain, which India played with 10 men for almost three quarters, brought the team closer together than anything else. The Indian men's hockey team players celebrate their arrival at the Delhi airport after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA The trust we had in each other, the belief that a team-mate will step up to cover if you miss a step, was what drove us forward. And that really showed in the game against GB. And when everything went wrong, we had the big man, Sreejesh, between the posts to save us, he admitted. Paris Olympics was an unforgettable experience. The team proved that Indian hockey is back on track. All we need is belief in our team and continued support from the fans. I request everyone to continue to love hockey and support us. We will continue to give everything to continue to win, hoped Harmanpreet, who became the top scorer of the tournament with 10 goals.

