



Former Michigan Tech hockey coach Mike Sertich, who led the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to the 1984 NCAA title game, died Thursday of pancreatic cancer. He was 77. Sertich coached the Bulldogs from 1982-2000, compiling a 350-328-44 mark in 18 seasons. In the 1984 championship game in Lake Placid, New York, Duluth lost to Bowling Green 5-4 in the fourth overtime. Sertich, the 1984 NCAA Coach of the Year, coached Hall of Famer and former Detroit Red Wings forward Brett Hull, along with Hobey Baker Award winners Tom Kurvers, Bill Watson and Chris Marinucci. Sertich, who led the Bulldogs to three WCHA regular season titles and two playoff championships, also coached Michigan Tech from 2000 to 2003, compiling a record of 25-69-9. In 2000, he became the only midseason coaching replacement in Michigan Tech's 100-year history. Sertich replaced Tim Watters, who was fired after a 1-7-1 start and 4-34-0 record in 1999. In 2002–03, the Huskies drafted NHL player John Scott, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound forward who scored five goals in 286 career games and was selected to the 2016 NHL All-Star Game and named MVP. Sertich also was a teacher and assistant coach at Grand Rapids under Gus Hendrickson when they won the high school state title in 1975. Hendrickson then moved to Duluth, with Sertich as an assistant. First woman to score 'Michigan' goal Slovakian phenom Nela Lopusanova became the first woman to score a goal in a lacrosse game in Michigan. She broke onto the international scene at the age of 14 at the 2022 IIHF Women's Under-18 World Championship, being named tournament MVP after scoring nine goals and 12 points in five games, including a goal for Michigan against Sweden in the quarterfinals. The now 16-year-old Lopusanova announced on Instagram that she is joining the University of Wisconsin Badgers, which also includes Cassie Hall of South Lyon and Kirsten Simms of Plymouth. “I am extremely proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Wisconsin,” Lopusanova wrote. “I want to thank my family, coaches and friends for helping me make my dreams come true!” Clay Gretzky Cup Westland's Travis Hayes had an assist for Team USA in its 6-3 loss to Sweden in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze medal game at Rogers Arena in Edmonton on Saturday. Canada won the title for the third straight season with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the gold medal game.

