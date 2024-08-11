Canada falls short at ITF World Junior Tennis Finals





Team Canada failed to match its 2023 runner-up finish and failed to reach the knockout stage of this week's ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov, Czech Republic. Canada finished the event 15th out of 16 teams. The United States defeated Brazil 2-0 in the boys' final to win their seventh ITF World Junior Tennis Final and first since 2019. Captain Phillippe Courteau led the Canadian team of Callum MacKinnon, Julian Mahdavi and Luca Vicol into the clay-court tournament, where they faced Great Britain, Japan and the Netherlands in the round-robin. Also read: Cashmere Wrap: Fernandez and Dabrowski battle for spot in doubles final Canada played fifth-seeded Japan in the tournament opener on Monday, but lost all three games. MacKinnon, the 2024 Under 14 Fischer Indoor National Champion, started strong in his first match, taking the first set 6-0 against Takahiro Kawaguchi. However, the Toronto, Ontario native couldn’t maintain that momentum throughout the match, losing the next two sets 0-6, 7-5, 6-0. Mahdavi also couldn't win his opening singles match, as he retired in the second set 6-4, 2-2 behind Shintaro Ogaki. Ogaki and partner Kango Endoh helped Japan secure the match sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 doubles win over Mahdavi and British Columbia Indoor Provincial Champion Luca Vicol. The Canadians would be swept aside again, dropping to 0-2 against third-seeded Great Britain. Mahdavi lost his second singles match of the event 6-0, 6-0 to Scott Watson, while MacKinnon lost to Eric Lorimer 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 to secure the group stage for the Brits. MacKinnon and Vicol could not save their doubles match, losing 6-3, 7-5 to Watson and Niall Pickerd-Barua. Canada would close out the round-robin with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands. MacKinnon earned Canada's first singles win of the tournament, defeating Stan Put 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. He would later team with Vicol to win their first doubles match of the tournament 7-6 (5), 2-6 [10-8] about Ivan Van Ruiten and Laurens Drijver. Despite the win, Canada finished third in Group C, behind Great Britain and Japan. The Canadians advanced to the consolation pool, where they lost 2-1 to Morocco, but ultimately finished the tournament with a victory, beating Tunisia 2-1 in their final tournament match. MacKinnon had a strong performance in the tournament, winning three of his five singles matches. He was the only member of Team Canada to win a singles match at the event. Also read: Raonic praises Canadian mixed doubles players for Olympic bronze

