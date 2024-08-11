Sheehan selected as new Danvers hockey coach | Sports

Bill Sheehan, who served as an assistant for the Danvers High hockey team for the past three seasons, has been named the team's new head coach.

“I'm eager to go for it,” said the 43-year-old Sheehan, who was one of three finalists for the job. “It's an honor to be the head coach of a program with as much history as Danvers.”

Sheehan is originally from Albany, New York, but now lives in Danvers with his wife Lorien and their children Anthony, 14, and Adriana, 12.

Sheehan, a former goalie who had always wanted to coach, was eager to get into the high school hockey scene when he answered an ad in which Danvers was looking for a junior varsity coach. He was interviewed and hired; then, after the first day of varsity tryouts, then-head coach Kevin Fessette asked him to join his staff after an assistant was out for the season.

For the past two seasons he was solely an assistant to Fessette, who decided to step down last summer after three years in that job.

“The Danvers kids are great and very respectful,” Sheehan said. “They understand that it takes discipline on and off the ice to be successful, which in turn has made our jobs as coaches easier.

“Kevin and I are on the same page in terms of how we work and our coaching philosophies,” he added. “I've always had a motto: 'Practice with a purpose.' And that doesn't just apply on the ice. When we do that, things fall into place.”

Defenseman Josh Henry and forward Seamus Cary will serve as senior captains for the Falcons this winter. Henry had seven goals and 21 points as a junior, while Cary scored 12 goals for Danvers, which went 11-7-3 overall.

Sheehan is excited not only about the veteran players returning to the Blue-and-White in 2024-25 — including senior forwards Ryan Irving and Connor Harvey, junior forwards Cooper Dunham, Thomas Fish and Jason Lutl, freshman winger Owen Swanton, senior defender Evan Petroccione, junior defenders Jacob Langlais, Drew Godfried and Gaven Cooper and sophomore goalie Cody Standring — but also about several newcomers who he believes can make an immediate impact on the varsity team.

He would like to have more visibility at Danvers Middle School and the elementary school, and create a culture where his players get involved with the younger teams so they want to play for the Falcons later in life.

As a high school senior, Sheehan played for Albany Academy, where he started as a goalie in his junior and senior years and won the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) title in 11th grade. He then spent a year of junior college at Hudson Valley CC, leading the Vikings to a national championship in 2001, earning All-Tournament honors for his play between the posts.

Because he had to pay his own tuition, he went to Salem State but didn't pursue his hockey career. “I had to get a real job,” he said. Sheehan took a job as a gym coordinator at the North Andover YMCA while attending school, graduating in 2006.

He worked with his brother-in-law Dave Anderson as a private investigator before joining Bostitch 15 years ago, where he is a senior buyer.

Sheehan, who hopes his DHS hockey assistants Shane Swanton and Matt Churchill (who won a state championship in 1994 while playing for Danvers High) will stay with him, was encouraged by the fact that his Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead won the Division 3 state title last March at Boston's TD Garden.

“It shows you don't have to leave your hometown to achieve your dreams,” he said. “There's nothing like playing for, and winning with, your hometown.”