Sports
China equals US on gold medal table for Paris 2024 Olympics
PARIS Everywhere you looked at the Paris 2024 Games, Americans dominated. Team USA sent the most athletes by far. Hordes of tourists in stars-and-stripes made the trip across the Atlantic. And celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga became cultural icons of the Games.
There is, however, one crucial metric on which the United States failed to crush the competition: gold medals.
Now that all events have been completed, China Team USA is tied in the medal tablewith 40 gold medals each. (While the American news media typically goes by total medal count, most of the rest of the world, including the official count for Paris 2024, bases its tabulation on gold medals won.)
While Team USA focuses on track and field and swimming, China specializes in diving, table tennis, weightlifting, shooting and badminton. In fact, about a fifth of China's 302 gold medals since 1984 have come in diving. This year was no different, with China winning every available diving gold.
I am very proud of China and all the gold medals it has won, said Fang Zheng, 30, a Chinese student studying in France who was in line to watch Breaking Friday. When an athlete wins gold, it is an honor for himself and his family, but also for the country.
This year, China is also making breakthroughs in disciplines typically dominated by the U.S., namely swimming. The two gold medals here include the 4×100-meter medley, the first time in Olympic history that someone has beaten the U.S.
The star of the show was Pan Zhanle, who flew away from American Hunter Armstrong in the final stretch after setting a world record in the 100-meter freestyle five days earlier. The losing American team included 10-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel, who had to settle for silver.
Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen became the first Asian tennis player to win gold in the women's event, and China's winning artistic swim score blew the U.S. and Spain out of the water. China's routine, Light of Life, stunned the judges by creating a physical representation of the mountain the team had to overcome to win gold. Although Russia, a long-dominant force in the sport, was banned from these Games, China still managed a score that far exceeded all of its competitors.
Their execution is simply out of this world, said Team USA's Jacklyn Luu.
China has also been quick to embrace some of the newer Olympic sports, including sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing and breaking. Deng Yawen won gold in the women's BMX freestyle in her Olympic debut. And China also has the youngest athlete at these Games, 11-year-old speed skater Zheng Haohao.
However, China's newfound prowess in the pool has not come without a hitch, after it emerged that 23 swimmers, including 11 who had traveled to Paris in 2021, had tested positive for banned heart medications but were still allowed to compete.
The Chinese doping agency said they had eaten contaminated food, an explanation accepted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which only made the incident public after it was discovered. revealed by a New York Times investigation earlier this year.
China strongly denies the doping allegations. A State Department spokesman told NBC News last month that Chinese swimmers are clean and have never been afraid to get tested.
They also accused the US Anti-Doping Agency USADA of double standards after it emerged that the Americans had allowed athletes who tested positive between 2011 and 2014 to continue playing sports if they went undercover to catch other doping users.
China also has American sprinter Erryon Knighton in its sights. In March, he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug trenbolone, but like the Chinese athletes, he was cleared after his home country's agency determined he had eaten contaminated meat.
The current U.S.-Chinese Olympic rivalry is part of a geopolitical sporting duopoly that has existed since about 2004. Although the U.S. tends to win, Beijing swept the field with 51 gold medals when it hosted the 2008 Games, to Team USA's 36.
How this happens is no secret and in many ways it is similar to the approach in the US and other countries.
It has poured ever more money into the Games, while focusing on specific sports that it knows will deliver a healthy number of accolades. Of course, having 1.4 billion people is no bad thing, although as India will attest (no gold, one silver and five bronze in Paris this year), colossal potential talent is no guarantee of success.
The last time an opaque one-party state accused of running a doping program rivaled the United States, it was the Soviet Union.
During the Cold War era, the Chinese Olympic program was still in its infancy.
After the communist revolution of 1949, Chinese leader Mao Zedong promoted exercise not only as an athletic necessity to build a strong, healthy working class and defend the nation, but also as a cultural and political necessity. This would serve the political goal of building a class of citizens who were well-disciplined both mentally and physically, according to the Michigan-based nonprofit Association for Asian Studies in his magazine Education About Asia.
And at the 1952 Helsinki Games, China saw how powerful the Olympics could be as a geopolitical weapon. The Soviet Union had a huge success, nipping at the heels of the United States in the medal tally and showing how a socialist country could beat Western democratic countries on the international stage, according to the essay in Education About Asia.
China would not win its first medal until 30 years later, after withdrawing from the International Olympic Committee in protest over Taiwan's participation. China regards Taiwan as a rogue province that actually belongs to Beijing.
The international sports freeze began to thaw in the 1970s, first with the historic ping-pong diplomacy of 1971, in which the U.S. table tennis team became the first international sports delegation to tour China in decades, paving the way for a visit by then-President Richard Nixon a year later. This trend of travel accelerated further in the late 1970s with the reform and opening-up policies that Deng Xiaoping implemented after Mao's death.
China eventually returned to the Los Angeles Games in 1984 following an IOC agreement that Taiwan would compete under the name Chinese Taipei. Beijing quickly became a medal machine, reaching its peak in Beijing in 2008. This milestone in the country’s modern history coincided with a meteoric economic rise as the West was mired in financial crisis that same year.
Amid heavy criticism, the IOC said the Games would revolutionize politics and human rights in what was then the world's most populous country. That never happened.
Under President Xi Jinping, who came to power four years later, China has become more authoritarian, according to Western governments and watchdogs. Beijing rejects this assessment.
Today, all countries see success in the Games as a way to project power internationally. But China takes this to a whole new level, where gold is not only seen as a totem of nationalistic pride, but silver is also often criticized on Chinese social media.
Meanwhile, the Council of State has sworn to make China a modern, leading sports socialist country by 2050 and to rank its global influence in sports among the world's top.
And in this new era of Sino-Western rivalry, the Olympics are also being used by more nationalistic elements of the Chinese media to portray China in a positive light against the treacherous Americans and Europeans. The doping argument at these Games has only reinforced this dynamic.
The US using its hegemonic influence and power to contain China and other competitors in sports is truly shameful and unsportsmanlike, sports commentator Li Xiang told the hawkish Global Times newspaper on Friday. China, on the other hand, has shown charm and sportsmanship in Paris as young Chinese athletes win friendship and respect from their rivals and foreign audiences, Li said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/china-beat-us-paris-2024-olympics-gold-medal-table-rcna166123
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China equals US on gold medal table for Paris 2024 Olympics
- Trump called Maggie Haberman to complain about the helicopter story. Hear what he told her
- Refusal to hand over the island to the United States led to my ouster
- Donald Trump attacks his 'copycat' Kamala Harris for 'stealing' a bill
- PM Modi launches 109 new crop varieties, suggests agri experts collaborate with farmers | India News
- Turkish, Ethiopian leaders speak ahead of crucial talks
- Kumar Sanu refutes AI-generated performance for Imran Khan |
- Closing of LIKE 2 festival, Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry apologizes to Jokowi-Siti Nurbaya
- Anti-racism protesters take to UK streets after far-right riots sweep across the country
- Sheehan selected as new Danvers hockey coach | Sports
- Earthquake hits Papua New Guinea | Peninsula Qatar
- Conservative ministers earned more than $500,000 in severance pay