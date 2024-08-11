China equals US on gold medal table for Paris 2024 Olympics

PARIS Everywhere you looked at the Paris 2024 Games, Americans dominated. Team USA sent the most athletes by far. Hordes of tourists in stars-and-stripes made the trip across the Atlantic. And celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga became cultural icons of the Games.

There is, however, one crucial metric on which the United States failed to crush the competition: gold medals.

Now that all events have been completed, China Team USA is tied in the medal tablewith 40 gold medals each. (While the American news media typically goes by total medal count, most of the rest of the world, including the official count for Paris 2024, bases its tabulation on gold medals won.)

While Team USA focuses on track and field and swimming, China specializes in diving, table tennis, weightlifting, shooting and badminton. In fact, about a fifth of China's 302 gold medals since 1984 have come in diving. This year was no different, with China winning every available diving gold.

I am very proud of China and all the gold medals it has won, said Fang Zheng, 30, a Chinese student studying in France who was in line to watch Breaking Friday. When an athlete wins gold, it is an honor for himself and his family, but also for the country.

Chen Yiwen was among the champions who defeated China in diving. Oli Scarff / AFP – Getty Images

This year, China is also making breakthroughs in disciplines typically dominated by the U.S., namely swimming. The two gold medals here include the 4×100-meter medley, the first time in Olympic history that someone has beaten the U.S.

The star of the show was Pan Zhanle, who flew away from American Hunter Armstrong in the final stretch after setting a world record in the 100-meter freestyle five days earlier. The losing American team included 10-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel, who had to settle for silver.

Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen became the first Asian tennis player to win gold in the women's event, and China's winning artistic swim score blew the U.S. and Spain out of the water. China's routine, Light of Life, stunned the judges by creating a physical representation of the mountain the team had to overcome to win gold. Although Russia, a long-dominant force in the sport, was banned from these Games, China still managed a score that far exceeded all of its competitors.

Their execution is simply out of this world, said Team USA's Jacklyn Luu.

China has also been quick to embrace some of the newer Olympic sports, including sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing and breaking. Deng Yawen won gold in the women's BMX freestyle in her Olympic debut. And China also has the youngest athlete at these Games, 11-year-old speed skater Zheng Haohao.

However, China's newfound prowess in the pool has not come without a hitch, after it emerged that 23 swimmers, including 11 who had traveled to Paris in 2021, had tested positive for banned heart medications but were still allowed to compete.

The Chinese doping agency said they had eaten contaminated food, an explanation accepted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which only made the incident public after it was discovered. revealed by a New York Times investigation earlier this year.

China strongly denies the doping allegations. A State Department spokesman told NBC News last month that Chinese swimmers are clean and have never been afraid to get tested.

Table tennis has long been the domain of Chinese athletes such as Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin, who stood on the podium after winning gold with the men's team in Paris. Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

They also accused the US Anti-Doping Agency USADA of double standards after it emerged that the Americans had allowed athletes who tested positive between 2011 and 2014 to continue playing sports if they went undercover to catch other doping users.

China also has American sprinter Erryon Knighton in its sights. In March, he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug trenbolone, but like the Chinese athletes, he was cleared after his home country's agency determined he had eaten contaminated meat.

The current U.S.-Chinese Olympic rivalry is part of a geopolitical sporting duopoly that has existed since about 2004. Although the U.S. tends to win, Beijing swept the field with 51 gold medals when it hosted the 2008 Games, to Team USA's 36.

How this happens is no secret and in many ways it is similar to the approach in the US and other countries.

It has poured ever more money into the Games, while focusing on specific sports that it knows will deliver a healthy number of accolades. Of course, having 1.4 billion people is no bad thing, although as India will attest (no gold, one silver and five bronze in Paris this year), colossal potential talent is no guarantee of success.

The last time an opaque one-party state accused of running a doping program rivaled the United States, it was the Soviet Union.

During the Cold War era, the Chinese Olympic program was still in its infancy.

China's Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao win gold in the women's 500m double canoe final. Lindsey Wasson / AP

After the communist revolution of 1949, Chinese leader Mao Zedong promoted exercise not only as an athletic necessity to build a strong, healthy working class and defend the nation, but also as a cultural and political necessity. This would serve the political goal of building a class of citizens who were well-disciplined both mentally and physically, according to the Michigan-based nonprofit Association for Asian Studies in his magazine Education About Asia.

And at the 1952 Helsinki Games, China saw how powerful the Olympics could be as a geopolitical weapon. The Soviet Union had a huge success, nipping at the heels of the United States in the medal tally and showing how a socialist country could beat Western democratic countries on the international stage, according to the essay in Education About Asia.

China would not win its first medal until 30 years later, after withdrawing from the International Olympic Committee in protest over Taiwan's participation. China regards Taiwan as a rogue province that actually belongs to Beijing.

The international sports freeze began to thaw in the 1970s, first with the historic ping-pong diplomacy of 1971, in which the U.S. table tennis team became the first international sports delegation to tour China in decades, paving the way for a visit by then-President Richard Nixon a year later. This trend of travel accelerated further in the late 1970s with the reform and opening-up policies that Deng Xiaoping implemented after Mao's death.

China eventually returned to the Los Angeles Games in 1984 following an IOC agreement that Taiwan would compete under the name Chinese Taipei. Beijing quickly became a medal machine, reaching its peak in Beijing in 2008. This milestone in the country’s modern history coincided with a meteoric economic rise as the West was mired in financial crisis that same year.

Li Fabin won gold in the men's 61kg weightlifting. Miguel Medina / AFP – Getty Images

Amid heavy criticism, the IOC said the Games would revolutionize politics and human rights in what was then the world's most populous country. That never happened.

Under President Xi Jinping, who came to power four years later, China has become more authoritarian, according to Western governments and watchdogs. Beijing rejects this assessment.

Today, all countries see success in the Games as a way to project power internationally. But China takes this to a whole new level, where gold is not only seen as a totem of nationalistic pride, but silver is also often criticized on Chinese social media.

Meanwhile, the Council of State has sworn to make China a modern, leading sports socialist country by 2050 and to rank its global influence in sports among the world's top.

And in this new era of Sino-Western rivalry, the Olympics are also being used by more nationalistic elements of the Chinese media to portray China in a positive light against the treacherous Americans and Europeans. The doping argument at these Games has only reinforced this dynamic.

The US using its hegemonic influence and power to contain China and other competitors in sports is truly shameful and unsportsmanlike, sports commentator Li Xiang told the hawkish Global Times newspaper on Friday. China, on the other hand, has shown charm and sportsmanship in Paris as young Chinese athletes win friendship and respect from their rivals and foreign audiences, Li said.