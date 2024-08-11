Cricket at the Olympics opens up a whole new audience, says Ricky Ponting | News Paris 2024 Olympic Games





NEW DELHI: Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting expressed his belief that the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles will expose the sport to a whole new audience. He stressed that this opportunity will significantly increase the reach and popularity of cricket.

The sport of cricket has been absent from the Olympic stage since its last appearance in 1900. However, after a long hiatus, cricket is set to make a triumphant return to the Olympic stage. Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games .

The LA28 organizing committee proposed adding cricket to the tournament, along with four other sports: baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash.

In October last year the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally approved the inclusion of cricket at the 141st IOC Session, which took place in Mumbai. The decision marks a significant milestone for the sport and its fans worldwide.

“It can only be positive for our sport. I've been on various committees over the last 15 or 20 years and it's always been at the top of almost every agenda – how do we get the sport back into the Olympics? And finally it's here.”

“It's only four years away. Again, hopefully in the US by then, with MLC ( Major League Cricket ), hopefully another four years in the future, and then growing. Who knows, maybe by then there will be more teams in the MLC. I think it also gives cricket a chance to break through to the grassroots level in the US.”

“But the thing about the Olympics, I mean, it's not about the host country. It's about the audience that it opens up. The Olympics are watched by so many people all over the world, it just opens up completely different audiences to our sport which seems to be growing every day anyway. It can only be a really positive thing for the sport,” Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review show, as quoted by IANS.

Ponting, a three-time ODI World Cup winner, recently coached the Freedom of Washington to this year's Major League Cricket title, giving him valuable insight into how cricket is viewed in the US.

“Facilities and infrastructure and those things are very important and how many teams they actually pick. I think they're only talking about six or seven teams.”

“So qualification is going to be at a premium, how you actually qualify for the Olympics. So all those things to think about, I’m really excited about where the game is going and the growth of different markets that we see emerging,” he added of the state of MLC.

Ponting also pointed out how cricket can tap into baseball's fan base to capture attention and increase its popularity. “And the way I try to compare the two is that we've all been to Major League Baseball games. Big events, the bat-and-ball game that Americans grow up with and that game lasts four hours and throughout the history of the game, less than one home run has been scored in every game.”

“So if you compare baseball to the excitement and the entertainment package that T20 cricket brings, then it should be a pretty easy sell to the young kids in the US. So that would be the angle that I would definitely push, just the excitement factor that comes with the game. And I think if they do that, it's very sustainable.”

“There’s huge opportunities for growth, even with the Indian investment in MLC and how much they want to stay involved and make it big and make Washington Freedom a household name in world cricket, I think there are some great opportunities there.”

Ponting concluded by expressing his excitement about the opportunity to mentor or coach the Australian team at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. “I think it would be a nice job to mentor a cricket team at the Olympics, to hang out. I was fortunate enough to be at the Commonwealth Games and just being around the athletes in the villages and stuff, it was a pretty surreal environment for a cricketer.”

“So, look, I wouldn't say no, but I think there will be a lot of people putting their hands up to try and be a mentor or coach for an Australian team in the Olympics. It would be special to be a part of it, so who knows? We'll keep my fingers crossed and see what happens.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/paris-olympics-2024/having-cricket-in-olympics-opens-up-completely-different-audience-says-ricky-ponting/articleshow/112445468.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos