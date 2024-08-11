Sports
Indian women players cheer from distance for bronze in men's hockey | Olympics
Bangalore: As the final whistle blew in the bronze medal match in men’s hockey and the team threw themselves into a celebratory mood at goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, a wave of joy swept through the SAI Bengaluru women’s hostel. Accompanied perhaps by a twinge of regret. Orders for cakes and takeaways were placed in a hurry.
The Indian men’s hockey team had won their second consecutive medal for the first time in 52 years. We all sat together and watched the games, celebrating every goal, said Salima Tete, captain of the national women’s hockey team. We felt very happy and wished we could go too. (We were so happy that we wanted to be there ourselves).
The women's team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Their 0-1 loss to Japan in the third place play-offs of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in January ended all hope. Since then there has been a change of coach. Harendra Singh has replaced Janneke Schopman and is now struggling in the national camp.
We came very close but didn’t qualify. It hurts a lot, Tete said. We’ve been in training camp together for months, away from our families, working hard, so it’s hard to accept that we’re missing the Olympics. In their match against Japan, they had nine penalty corners but couldn’t convert any of them. We’re working on our PCs and converting, the 22-year-old said. For us, the World Cup and the Asian Games are the next time we want to do well. And then of course the Olympics in 2028.
For Savita Punia, the World Cup and the Asian Games are the furthest things she wants to plan now. The 34-year-old, who got married last year, says she doesn’t want to think too far ahead. For women, family becomes a priority once we get married. I’m glad my husband and in-laws encourage me to pursue my career. They live in Canada, so the time zones are different. Long phone calls only happen on weekends. They know I train in the morning, so they insist that I sleep early. They know how much the sport means to me. If we had qualified for Paris, things might have been different for me. Now, all I want is for us to win the Asian Games. A career in sports is short-lived. For women, it’s even harder. I want to leave without too many regrets.
Savita, Salima and the rest of the team have been following the Olympics for the past two weeks, watching the action live when they could or watching the highlights. I was watching the highlights of Vinesh’s semi-final the next day and then I heard she had been disqualified. It was just so painful, says Savita. I had no idea that the elimination would be harder than the competition itself. It may sound like empty words, but I have been praying for her every day since then. I can’t imagine what she is going through.
Our men's hockey team looked so good this time. We were almost certain they would make it to the finals. But what they did to win two Olympic medals in a row is amazing. That deserves a lot of credit.
In Tokyo, the women’s team came agonisingly close to a historic first-ever medal. Their 3-4 loss to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off saw them finish fourth. India has finished fourth six times in these Olympics, in shooting, archery, weightlifting and badminton.
Fourth place is the worst place to be. This time there were six such finishes, right? It’s just a terrible feeling to come so close to a medal and miss out, says Savita. It’s been three years, but even today we wake up every day with regrets about what happened in Tokyo. In our minds we think about what went wrong, the mistakes we made. That pain hasn’t gone away. I don’t think it ever will.
