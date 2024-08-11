Japan settles for silver in women's table tennis team event





Japan had to settle for silver after losing 3-0 to powerhouse China in the women's team table tennis final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 10. The team of Manyu Wang, Meng Chen And Yingsha sun gave China its fifth consecutive title in the event. Japan started positively at South Paris Arena 4 with Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto looking like they could pull off an upset in the first match. They won their first match but Wang and Chen came back for a 9-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10 victory. Hayata and Harimoto were ahead 9-5 in the final game, but they couldn't hold on to the lead and lost it 12-10. “It was the first time we played together in an official match and it started well for us,” Hayata said. “We had the lead and should have taken advantage of it, but we didn't and that was a shame.” Japan's Miu Hirano in action during her singles match against China's Yingsha Sun. (Hong Ji Kim/REUTERS) Chinese table tennis team takes a leading position Sun then won 13-11, 11-6, 11-6 against Miu Hirano and it was up to Harimoto to continue the fight when she took on Wang in the third game. The 16-year-old Harimoto won the first game, but Wang came back to win 12-14, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6. Japan defeated Germany 3-1 in the semi-final on Thursday to face arch-rival China in the final. The last time these two teams met was at the 2024 ITF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, in February. China defeated Japan 3-2 to extend its streak of world team titles to six. From left to right: Japan women's table tennis team silver medalists Miu Hirano, Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto display their medals after the match. (SANKEI) Veteran player Ito leaves Japan Olympic team Before the Olympics, the Japan Table Tennis Federation made the somewhat controversial decision to choose Harimoto over Mima Ito. Harimoto is the younger sister of Tomokazu, a key member of the Japan men's national team that lost 3-2 to France in the bronze medal match on Friday. Ito has been a regular in the women's team for years and won three different medals at the 2021 Tokyo Games. She won gold in mixed doubles, silver in team play and bronze in singles. Ito (10th) is higher than Harimoto (16th) in the world rankings as of January 30. But the Japanese federation opted for Harimoto, who almost defeated world champion Sun at the WTT Finals in Nagoya in December 2023. He lost three to two. At the Tokyo Olympics, Japan won silver in the women's team event and bronze in the men's team competition. China won gold in both events in Tokyo. RELATED: Author: Jim Armstrong The author is a long-serving journalist who has been covering sports in Japan for over 25 years. You can read his articles on SportsLook.

