To paraphrase Frank Zappa, college football ain't dead, it just stinks a little.

Indeed, it appeared that American football as a national pastime was headed for the grave, as the NCAA lost lawsuit after lawsuit in its defense of amateurism. The U.S. Supreme Court struck out in its summary of NCAA v. Alston, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh condemning the entire system.

“The NCAA's business model would be outright illegal in almost any other industry in America,” Kavanaugh wrote in June 2021.

The outcome ends the hypocrisy of amateurism in a multibillion-dollar game, and the NCAA reluctantly lowers all the gates it had been using to maintain some facsimile of parity and balance. The result is an anarchic landscape that seems doomed to shrink Division 1 participation as competition raises the cost of doing business.

If only the strongest survive, we may still be left with an arsenal of teams that can take over the SEC and the Big Ten.

As NCAA member institutions move into the post-amateur era, can college football survive with dual-conference dominance?

Soccer is a sport of continuity and development, as well as talent acquisition. But rotation has become the norm for every team, thanks to the added burden of the NCAA’s lax transfer rules.

Better-funded NIL collectives have made the rich richer, allowing elite programs to select the best players that other programs have invested time and energy in developing. It has turned teams from conferences below the SEC and Big Ten into de facto farm teams.

Defenders of the new system argue that college football has never been equal. That’s largely true, but the gap between the top and the middle of the pack has never been greater. If lesser programs can’t keep the players they develop, the path to competing with the giants seems insurmountable.

The SEC in particular loves to play this zero-sum game. Since the BCS came into being in 1998, seven different SEC teams have won national championships, 15 in 26 years, proving time and time again that money and dedication to the game make champions. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, the conference has added two winners to its roster in that time. Their fans are driven to maintain that dominance, and NIL gives them power.

Arizona State fans have experienced this firsthand as they watched players use Tempe as a springboard to salaries at LSU, Florida and Georgia.

The expanded 12-team playoff should have given the midfield hope again, but the SEC and Big Ten swallowed up six more highly visible programs to compete for those spots, knocking the Pac-12 out of the picture.

Even programs new to the major conferences seem to understand the stakes of the game.

Newly admitted Big Ten member Oregon has “unrestricted” NIL from booster Phil Knight, according to former Washington and UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel. It’s a claim that’s nearly impossible to verify, but the Ducks have a top-5 recruiting class for 2025 thus far. It’s hard to imagine a class of that caliber being drafted in this era without a truckload of financial promise, even at a school as glamorous as Oregon.

Everyone spends something.

According to NIL athlete platform Opendorse, student-athletes are expected to generate $1.175 billion in Name, Image, Likeness spending in 2023-24, with more than 70% of that going to football. The company predicts that number will increase to $2.55 billion by 2025-26.

The original concept for NIL was to allow athletes to pursue the same corporate capital as NFL players, but the Opendorse report claims that over 80% of all NIL is provided by university collectives.

If you think that smells strange, you're not alone.

Let's face it, if it's all about money laundering, An anonymous SEC sports director reportedly told Sports Illustrated last year.

It's been 37 years since the NCAA canceled all 11 of Southern Methodist's football games in 1987 and four more in 1988, following $61,000 in booster slush fund payments to 13 football players.

It turns out they weren't outlaws at all. They were pioneers, just four decades ahead of their time.

The NCAA and its member conferences are not naïve to this extracurricular activity, and in late July filed a full statement of terms as part of negotiations to settle multiple antitrust lawsuits, which includes language hoping to address this issue.

By agreeing to athletic revenue sharing, they want NIL deals to be reviewed for valid business promotion or endorsement, along with language that provides some kind of market control. The proposal includes arbitration for disputes in hopes of ending the wave of lawsuits that continue to trickle in.

The proposal has clear opponents and could delay a final settlement until 2025. Some, like Russell White of the pro-NIL group The Collective, also see it as a bypassing of the core of the SCOTUS decision in favor of athletes.

The more I look into the proposed regulation, the more I get the feeling that the folks at @ncaa just took every idea anyone in the building could think of and threw it in. Sort of like a weird stew, White posted on X.

As the battle rages on, we are left with the distinct stench of uncertainty over a game that is increasingly difficult to recognize, but not yet dead.