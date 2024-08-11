Major changes coming for 2028 LA Olympics, tennis to suffer | Other | Sports





The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will break with tradition, posing a potential dilemma for Wimbledon tennis stars. With the Paris Games ending Sunday, attention has already shifted to the next sporting spectacle on the U.S. West Coast in four years. Unlike Paris, the LA Olympics will not follow the same pattern, which will disappoint some traditionalists. Swimming and track and field, often seen as the highlights for many spectators, will swap places. Instead of swimming in the first half of the Games and track and field in the second, the sports will switch positions. In another departure from the Paris format, the LA Games will begin two weeks earlier, from July 14 to 30.

This could pose challenges for competitors in tennis and men’s football. Tennis stars could face a tough choice between competing at Wimbledon or the Olympics. Wimbledon traditionally takes place in the first half of July. For example, the 2025 event in SW19 will take place from 30 June to 13 July. It remains uncertain whether organisers would bring Wimbledon forward to accommodate players who want to compete in the Olympics. However, such a move could have a knock-on effect on previous tournaments, such as the French Open. The upcoming European Championship, to be held in the UK and Ireland, is also scheduled for the summer of 2028. It will run from 9 June to 9 July and would present a significant challenge for players to represent their country at both the European Championships and the Olympic Games. The Copa America is also scheduled for that summer, but the host country and dates have yet to be confirmed.

The switch between track and swimming venues has been made necessary by the fact that both the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (the track venue) and SoFi Stadium (where a temporary 38,000-capacity arena will be built for swimming) will host portions of the opening and closing ceremonies, according to AP. Initially, the swimming events were planned to be held at the baseball stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC). However, this plan was ultimately deemed unfeasible, leading to the decision to move the events to SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL teams Rams and Chargers. Casey Wasserman, president of LA28, said: “When it became clear that there would be a temporary pool, [USC] was not an option, we started thinking about other places and we came up with a fun and big idea to see if we could make it work at Sofi.” Meanwhile, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has voiced his support for the idea of ​​moving athletics to the start of the Games. He said: “We are delighted to support this visionary change to the schedule for LA28. This change underlines our commitment to innovation in athletics and raising the global profile of our athletes.”

