Indian Sports Report, August 11: Odisha meets Punjab in Hockey India Academy Cship women's final





HOCKEY Hockey India Academy Cship: Odisha Naval Tata HPC to meet Round Glass Punjab in women's final Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre will take on Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the women's final of the Hockey India Junior Academy Championship. Odisha Naval Tata registered a resounding 7-0 victory over Salute Hockey Academy in the first semi-final, thanks to a hat-trick from Sheetal Yadav. In the subsequent second semi-final, Roundglass Punjab defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy 10-1, with Ribka scoring four goals. In the men's group stage matches, Odisha Naval Tata defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 12-0. Pritam Ekka and Sanjit Tirkey were the stars, both scoring a hat-trick. The next match was won by Ghumanhera Risers, who defeated Republican Sports Club 2-1 thanks to goals from Akshay Kumar and Pryash. In the third match, Namdhari XI defeated Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 11-0 with Navraj Singh scoring five goals. The final match of the day was played by Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta who defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 12-1, thanks to five goals from Gourav Bawa. – PTI KABADDI Haryana to host Global Womens Kabaddi League in September The Global Womens Kabaddi League, involving around 15 countries, is expected to be held in Haryana in September. The competition is organised by the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) in collaboration with World Kabaddi, with the aim of promoting women's kabaddi across the world. Reportedly, England, Poland, Argentina, Canada and Italy, among others, have expressed interest in participating in this initiative. -Kamesh Srinivasan FOOTBALL Subroto Cup: Mother International School to play Government Senior Secondary School in first semi-final Mother International School from Ranchi will play the first semi-final of the 63rd Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament against Government Senior Secondary School from Alakhpura in Bhiwani on Monday at the Tejas field. Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan will play in the second semi-final against The Prorompat Sabal Leikai High School, Imphal, at the same venue. The matches are scheduled for 7:30 am and 9:00 am respectively. The teams had a rest day after the quarter-finals on Saturday. -Kamesh Srinivasan BILLIARDS Pherwani and Garg secure first round victories in Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship Sparsh Pherwani and Mayur Garg secured convincing victories in their respective matches to advance to the round of 16 of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship on Sunday. Hosts Khar Gymkhanas Pherwani defeated Gujarat's Oswald Massey 4-0 (53-19, 57-20, 70-23, 67-26), while Mayur Garg crushed Mumbai's Rahul Sachdev 4-0 (73-30, 63-46, 74-39, 67-60). Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Devendra Joshi had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Mumbai's Nikhil Saigal, winning by a margin of 32-57, 58-53, 54-66, 71-14, 65-35, 47-54, 64-49. Another PSPB player, Laxman Rawat, defeated Pune's Aashit Pandya 4-0 (63-23, 67-32, 95-34, 70-10) in the first round. Gujarat's Shashi Patel outscored Mumbai's Shabaz Khan 4-1 (60-19, 65-1, 6-46, 54-7 and 61-35). Results: Senior snooker round 1: R Girish (RLYS) bt Ravi Jaisingh (MUM) 4-0 (67-48, 65-28, 63-25, 72-29); Shivam Arora (PUNE) v Nikhil Ghadge (RLYWS) 4-2 (0-1, 66-22, 57-40, 38-56, 73-13, 63-47); Mayur Garg (GUJ) v Rahul Sachdev (MUM) 4-0 (73-30, 63-46, 74-39, 67-60); Shashi Patel (GUJ) v Shabaz Khan (MUM) 4-1 (60-19, 65-1, 6-46, 54-7, 61-35); Devendra Joshi (PSPB) v Nikhil Saigal (MUM) 4-3 (32-57, 58-53, 54-66, 71-14, 65-35, 47-54, 64-49); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) vs Aashit Pandya (PUNE) 4-0 (63-23, 67-32, 95-34, 70-10); Sparsh Pherwani (MUM) v Oswald Massey (GUJ) 4-0 (53-19, 57-20, 70-23, 67-26); Rayaan Razmi (MUM) v Vinay Swaminathan (MUM) 4-2 (85-18, 42-63, 62-38, 22-63, 54-16, 63-31); Shahyan Razmi (MUM) vs Samay Wadhwan (MUM) 4-2 (1-0, 55-14, 66-3, 2-53, 41-62, 60-24). PTI TENNIS Top-seeded players Theo Arribage of France and Orlando Luz of Brazil defeated fourth-seeded players Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vjjay Sundar Prashanth in the doubles final of the Challenger tennis tournament in Bonn, Germany, in front of a crowd of 74,825. The champions collected 75 ATP points and 4,250. The Indian pair won 50 points and 2,450. SD Prajwal and Adil Kalyanpur won the doubles title in the $25,000 ITF men's event in Brazzaville, Congo. It was the second consecutive title for the Indian duo who have not dropped a set in two weeks. The results:

74.825 Challenger, Bonn, Germany: Doubles (final): Theo Arribage (Fra) & Orlando Luz (Bra) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-2, 6-4. $25,000 ITF men, Brazzaville, Congo: Doubles (final): SD Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Dhruva Mulye (USA) & Goncalo Oliveira (Por) 7-6(3), 7-5. – Kamesh Srinivasan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/other-sports/india-sports-news-results-scores-august-11-schedule-latest-updates-highlights/article68512808.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos