Tim Walz and the Lessons of High School Football

When Kamala Harris first introduced Tim Walz to the public as her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia last week, she ran through his titles: governor, husband, father. He was a state representative, a sergeant major, and Mr. Walz, as his students called him when he was a civics teacher. And to his former high school football players, Harris said, on the way to the award, he was CoachShe showed her biggest smile.

Coach, she repeated. Coach! Walz pumped his fist. The crowd cheered and chanted as Walz beamed. Harris could have chosen Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, an astronaut, as her running mate. Instead, she chose the high-school football coach, a male model, a high priest of the American state religion. The only thing missing was the marching band.

Football may be the last great bipartisan issue in the United States. N.FL games dominate the list of most-watched programs on television every year. Yet the sport, with its pronounced hierarchies, emphasis on discipline and fairly pervasive machismo, is arguably coded as conservative. The White House occupants most closely associated with it, including Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, have largely been Republicans. So it was something to see a bunch of Democrats in a venue reminiscent of a homecoming pep rally, something that clearly wasn’t lost on Harris’s campaign. During her speech, Harris referred to Walz as Coach Walz nine times.

Walz began his career as a linebacker coach at Alliance High School in Nebraska. He also served as an assistant basketball coach until he resigned from both roles after a drunk driving incident. (He had been watching college football that night.) After he and his wife, Gwen, took a teaching job at Mankato West High School, closer to her home in southern Minnesota, the principal called the school's head football coach, Rick Sutton, and told him that Walz had some coaching experience. Walz became a linebackers coach and then a defensive coordinator.

The team was terrible, never winning until shortly after Walz arrived. The previous season, the college team failed to score a touchdown in the first six weeks. Three years later, in 1999, they won the state championship.

Was Walz a tactical genius? Was he responsible for turning the team around? I asked several of his former players, and others around the team at the time, and they said no. For starters, Sutton, the head coach, probably deserved more of the credit. Plus, there were talented new players coming in, including Eric Stenzela, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker who also threw the shot put and ran the 4×400 relay, and a running back named Chris Boyer, whose family owned the local pizza parlor. Walz was interested in strategy, but he was no Bill Belichick. He was the guy the players went to when they had a problem, the guy they liked. He built them up. Even the parents liked him! He was a very positive influence, Jack Considine, whose son Walz coached on the football team, and whose daughter Walz coached on the basketball team and who, coincidentally, was a Democrat involved in Minnesota politics, told me. I would be really surprised if you could find a parent who was unhappy with the way their child was treated on either of these teams.

Walz cared about technique, emphasized the weight room and broke down film every weekend. He had a solid playbook, focused on stopping the run. But what made the biggest impression was his constant positivity. Sutton was kind of a hardass, said Nate Hood, a former player. He was a good coach, but a hardass. If you had a problem, you talked to Coach Walz first. He gave you the details. Sutton and Walz had a good-cop, bad-cop routine. Sutton yelled. Walz only yelled when he was happy. Everyone plays to their strengths, Sutton told me, adding: We had really good chemistry with our coaching staff.

The team had a saying: Eleven players to the ball. Walz's defense was built on speed, but more than that, it was built on belief. Walz spent games pacing the bench, clapping his hands. At halftime, he gave rousing speeches. They started out calm, and they built up and built up, and at the end he made his final statement, and we were ready to run through a wall, Considine's son, John, an offensive lineman on the state championship team, told me. The details of what Walz said didn't stick with him. But maybe that was part of the point. He was really consistent, said Adam Segar, another former player. There weren't many surprises.

Still, one day stood out. In 1999, the team, which had entered the season with much hype, started with 24. On the Monday after their fourth loss, the players met with the coaches in the wrestling room. They talked again about their goal for the year: reaching the state championship game and what it would take to get there. They had another saying: Be a nail. The idea was like building a house, John Considine recalled. Everyone is part of something bigger and better. Each nail helped hold it together. Sutton reminded the players that they had lost to bigger schools and that they had played those teams closely. Walz gave one of his signature speeches and apparently changed the defensive scheme, too, though the details were vague. It is now a well-known saying that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again with the same results, John said. The first time I heard a version of it was from Mr. Walz in geography class. (The quote, often wrongly attributed to Albert Einstein, seems to have become popular in the 1980s.) He said, If there's a door in front of you and you keep hitting the wall, that's the definition of insanity. You've got to make an adjustment. At sixteen or seventeen, John said, he thought it was absolute genius.

The next game was against the team's big rival, Mankato East. It was the annual Jug Contest. (The winner took home a giant painted ceramic jug.) Mankato West won, and kept winning. Their defense was particularly steadfast, recording three shutouts. The team advanced to the championship game, played in the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, and won. It was the school's first state title.

Walz retired from coaching a few years later. Mankato West built on his success and became something of a powerhouse. I asked Segar, the former player, if he was surprised when Walz went into politics. Yes, I was, he said. No one goes into politics if you think they should go into politics.

In 2006, when Walz was on leave from teaching and running for Congress, he returned to Mankato for the Jug game. This time of year, I can smell the grass on the field, he told the Minnesota Star tribune. I can feel the adrenaline. He was the underdog in his congressional race, but it was competitive and seen as a precursor. Barack Obama and John Kerry came to his district the following week to show their support, and John McCain came to campaign for his rival. But Walz wanted to talk about the 1999 state championship game. During the final timeout, he said, he sat down with the Mankato West defense. I think they expected me to tell them what to do, he told the Star Tribune. I just said, Guys, this is what we live for! Have fun!

The truth is, high school football is not usually a matter of genius. There’s a lot of banality in coaching; a lot of hand clapping, a lot of halftime speeches that run into each other. If Walz had a gift, it was his way of getting everybody on the same page. What I remember is that he was a guy who got people to embrace an idea because they were part of it, John Considine said. He had a way, in other words, of making common sense look inspired, and inspiration look like common sense.