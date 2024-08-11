This is when the best players from the Cincinnati Open take the court





Top-ranked tennis players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are the No. 1 seeds for the Cincinnati Open, which begins Sunday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Sinner and Swiatek are the main players in the field of participants, which consists of seven former tournament champions and more than 100 players who participated in the Olympic Games in Paris. The ATP and on Saturday afternoon the WTA draws were held in Mason. Fans won't see the biggest names in tennis early in the tournament, as qualifying matches are scheduled for Sunday and most of Monday. Sinner, who has reached the top of men's tennis and became world No. 1 in June, is the No. 1 seed in the ATP draw. Each of the top eight seeds receives a bye in the first round and is scheduled to take the court in the round of 32 on Wednesday or Thursday. More:Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Open tennis tournament Sinner will play the winner of the match between Tallon Griekspoor and a qualifier. World champion number 3 Carlos Alcaraz, finalist in Cincinnati last summer, will play Alexei Popyrin (number 62) or Gael Monfils (number 34) in the second round. Daniil Medvedev, the winner of the 2019 Cincinnati Open, will play either Jiri Lehecka (No. 29) or Mariano Navone (No. 36) in the round of 16. Alexander Zverev, the winner of the 2021 Rookwood Trophy, will play the winner: Karen Khachanov (No. 22) versus Francisco Cerundolo (No. 26). Cincinnati Open Top 8 ATP Seeds Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Hubert Hurkacz Andrei Rublev Casper Rudd Grigor Dimitrov In the women's event, 18 of the top 20 players in the WTA rankings are scheduled to play in the Cincinnati Open. For the second year in a row, Swiatek is the top favorite in the WTA draw. The 23-year-old Pole played her best semifinal in her career at the Cincinnati Open last year. After winning a bronze medal at the Olympics, Swiatek begins her battle for the Rookwood Trophy in the round of 32 against Ajla Tomljanovic (ranked No. 123) or a qualifier. World No. 2 Coco Gauff, the reigning Cincinnati Open champion, begins her title defense in the second round against Yulia Putintseva (ranked No. 31) or a qualifier. Gauff is one of four former Cincinnati Open champions in the WTA main draw. Victoria Azarenka is one of two players (Serena Williams) to have won the event multiple times this century. World No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka is attempting to climb back to the top of the WTA rankings after overtaking Swiatek on the leaderboard last September. She held that position for just eight weeks before Swiatek reclaimed it. Sabalenka, who plays in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Saturday, will face a qualifier of No. 61 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round. Cincinnati Open Top 8 WTA Seeds Iga Swaatek Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jasmine Paolini Jessica Pegula Zheng Qinwen Danielle Collins

