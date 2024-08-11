Table tennis in Paris 2024: an exciting event with more than 230,000 spectators





The Olympic Table Tennis competition that concluded yesterday will be vividly remembered for the extraordinary display of passion and enthusiasm, which marked a historic success for the sport. More than 230,000 spectators filled the South Paris Arena 4 during the 15 days of competition, creating an electric atmosphere that resonated far beyond the walls of the venue. With a full house every day, the arena welcomed 6,500 fans per session in 36 sessions, demonstrating the growing global appeal of table tennis. The vibrant crowd was a spectacle in itself, decked out in colourful outfits, waving flags, holding signs and chanting to cheer on their favourite players. Table tennis was one of the most popular sports during the Olympic Games, attracting many celebrity visitors, such as French football legend Zinedine Zidane, US team star and NBA star Anthony Edwards, and numerous other sporting icons and dignitaries. Spectators were treated to unforgettable moments, including France's first table tennis medal in 24 years when Flix Lebrun won bronze in the men's singles. The crowd also bid an emotional farewell to German legend Timo Boll, who retired from international table tennis after these Games in front of thousands of fans and his friend Dirk Nowitzki. The arena was in constant motion with roars of cheers, applause and stamping of feet. The crowd not only celebrated the successes of their own heroes, but also displayed remarkable sportsmanship, applauding with equal enthusiasm great rallies of opponents. The enthusiastic atmosphere was not only palpable in the stands, but also among the athletes themselves. “I was expecting something crazy, and it's even crazier than I imagined. I got a huge rush during my match. It feels great!” said French table tennis player Simon Gauzy, who won bronze in the men's team, reflecting on his experience after his first match. Gauzy's sentiments echoed those of many players, who were energized by the incredible support and longed to experience such an atmosphere again. “The atmosphere was very good,” said Olympic singles champion Fan Zhendong, “I believe athletes from both countries can perform better in such an atmosphere.” Spaniard Alvaro Robles described it as “the best atmosphere and the best crowd ever in [his] to live.” The overwhelming success of this event has set a new benchmark for what table tennis at the Olympic Games can achieve, with players and fans alike eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Olympic sporting journey. All eyes are already on LA28.

