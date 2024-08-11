Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Sleeping Players From NFL's Top Model That Predicted Breece Hall's Strong Year
The preparations for the Fantasy Football draft are heating up as the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game approaches on September 5. There’s still time to work your way through the 2024 Fantasy Football rankings and formulate a winning strategy. It’s an intriguing year for running backs, as top-tier options like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Austin Ekeler are all playing for new teams this season. They’ll all still be early Fantasy Football picks in 2024, but predicting how their production will translate to a new offense could be a challenge.
Justin Jefferson is back at wide receiver after playing just 10 games last season. Will he be the top wideout in the 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings or will it be Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb or maybe one of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers that doesn't go off the board early? Before you create your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, Be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He would finish as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues, trailing only Christian McCaffrey.
The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and documenting Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. It also names previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like that had a shot at the title.
The model is powered by the same people who generate projections for all three major fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big gap in rankings. The 2024 Fantasy Football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy Football Standard rankings are updated multiple times a day, so you're always getting the best fantasy football advice.
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released the latest 2024 Fantasy Football rankings, featuring countless sleepers, breakouts and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to check them out.
Top 2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers
One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The 28-year-old saw his 2023-24 season cut short after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8, but he was the Fantasy WR28 before the injury. Bourne led the Patriots with a 19.4% target share and 28% air yards share and earned a three-year deal in the offseason.
He’s been rehabbing his ACL injury all spring and is atop the depth chart for the season. The Patriots have two quarterbacks competing for the starting job in Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, which should lead to improved quarterback play this season. Bourne has been overlooked due to his shortened 2023 campaign, but the model has him ranked above wide receivers like Rome Odunze and Rashid Shaheed.
Another sleeper that SportsLine's 2024 Fantasy football rankings identified: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. He's coming off his best season as a professional. In 2023, Mostert recorded 209 rushing attempts for 1,012 yards and a whopping 18 rushing touchdowns, which tied him for the best rusher in the NFL. The 32-year-old is now averaging 5.2 yards per carry for his career and will be part of a loaded Miami offense that averaged over 400 yards per game last season.
Despite those impressive numbers, Mostert is projected to be drafted in the ninth round on average according to the latest 2024 Fantasy Football ADP. However, SportsLine's model projects him to produce more than running backs Rachaad White, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones, all of whom are picked earlier.Check out which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 you should choose here.
How to find proven Fantasy Football rankings for 2024?
SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you might not even think about. The model says this running back is a shocking top-five option, ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry.Who it is and the 2024 Fantasy Football rankings for every player can only be seen at SportsLine.
So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which running back will shock the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that called Breece Hall's stellar seasonand find out.
