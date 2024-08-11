Updates provincial and territorial tennis associations: July 2024





To celebrate the incredible work being done across the country to grow the sport, Tennis Canada will highlight a news story from each provincial and territorial tennis association each month through the brand new PTTA HUB. Below you will find a collection of stories from the past month: Tennis Alberta Phillip Thomas Memorial Open breaks records, raises money for mental health The Calgary Tennis Club welcomed more than 300 tennis players to its first Open 1000 tournament and raised $18,000 for charity. Photo Credit: Scott Pleavin Tennis BC A Stanley Park mystery is solved and a story unfolds The origin story of the largest public tennis tournament in North America, the National Bank Stanley Park Open, and a local Davis Cup player who embodied the spirit of the game and the “Greatest Generation.” Playing tennis in Manitoba Benjamin Bonzi Captures Winnipeg National Bank Challenger Title Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi defeated Japanese Sho Shimabukuro 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the championship match to win the title at the seventh edition of the event in the Manitoba capital. Tennis New Brunswick $10,000 NB Open brought to you by ForFitness and Athletics & Yip Cider The dust has finally settled on the $10,000 NB Open held at the Rothesay Tennis Club from July 26th-28th. The Rothesay Tennis Club was able to host a successful tournament, largely due to its staff and volunteers, and this year it was further enhanced by adding two sponsors to the event: ForFitness and Athletics & Yip Cider. Photo credit: Tennis NB Tennis Northwest Territories Northwest Territories Open to host 70 events this weekend The Northwest Territories Open hosted 70 matches and held several clinics for adults and juniors during the last weekend of July. The NWT Open welcomed approximately 50 players from Yellowknife and Fort Smith to participate. Photo credit: Slavica Jovic Ontario Tennis Association Celebrate Team Canada presented by Sobey's exciting Billie Jean King Cup victory in the latest edition of ONTENNIS Magazine! In this edition of ONTENNIS Magazine, we celebrate Team Canada's exciting Billie Jean King Cup victory and the trophy tour that took place across Canada this summer. Also, find out which of our junior OTA graduates are now taking to the courts on the ATP, WTA and ITF pro circuits! Tennis Quebec Quebec Outdoor Championships As Tennis Month came to a close, none other than the Qubec Outdoor Championship was held across the province in July! Photo credit: Tennis Quebec View the Tennis Newfoundland and Labrador, Tennis PEIAnd Tennis Saskatchewan websites!

