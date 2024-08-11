Brave Cup Finals 2024 was a classic

Pitch 1

Rising Girls Final Lightning 5-1 Thunder

Lightning won the Emerging Girls Brave Cup final with a sensational 5-1 victory over Thunder at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

Glasgow Green were in the blazing sun as the match kicked off. It was a good start for Lightning as Larissa Hogg deflected the ball for an early goal to give Lightning a 1-0 lead.

Lightning continued to dominate and in the second quarter it was 2-0 when Sophie Hogarth fired a low corner from close range against the backboard.

Hannah Law then made it 3-0 for Lightning when she finished off a lovely pass with a shot at the far post.

Lightning scored twice more to secure the tie, before Brodie McAnkrah scored in the closing stages to set up Thunder for another goal. But it was Lightning who won the day 5-1.

Rising Boys Final Lightning 3-2 Thunder

The Emerging Boys Brave Cup was won by Eastern Lightning with a 3-2 victory over Western Thunder at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

Thunder took the lead with five minutes left in the first quarter, a nice pass from Nicholas Richmond finding a Corbin Miller deflection into the net for 1-0.

Lightning struck again late in the quarter when a spin and shot from Jonathon Lambert hit the backboard for 1-1.

The second quarter was a close contest, with both teams evenly matched and playing some fantastic hockey. Lightning came closest to goal, with a late effort from Noah Gray that ended up in the side netting.

Lightning took the lead early in the second half when Alexander Buckley scored from close range to make it 2-1.

Thunder scored the equaliser midway through the final quarter and a mistake by Adam Jack after a penalty corner made it 2-2.

Lightning immediately scored the third strike to regain the lead. Gray turned and fired the ball with a low strike against the scoreboard for 3-2.

Thunder made one last attempt, but couldn't find the net. Lightning took the win.

Aspiring girls Final Thunder 1-1(8-9) Lightning

Lightning needed 15 penalties to win the Aspiring Girls Brave Cup 9-8 in the shootout, after a 1-1 draw against Thunder.

The first quarter was a tight battle with both teams keeping each other at bay. The best chance was for Darcy Littlefield, who was thwarted by a solid save.

In the second quarter, Lightning scored the opening goal and Izzy Molyneux scored a beautiful pass to make it 1-0.

Thunder applied plenty of pressure in the third quarter, with Ava Graham causing problems, but they failed to create any real chances themselves.

In the last quarter Thunder scored the deserved equalizer and it was Paige Scherius who shot a rebound past the keeper: 1-1.

The sides could not be separated and the final went to a shootout, and what a shootout it was. After 15 penalties the Lightning eventually won 9-8.

Aspiring boys Final Thunder 6-3 Devils

Western Thunder won the Brave Cup Aspiring Boys Final 6-3 in a goal fest against Northern Devils at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

The game started off with a bang and it was Thunder who struck first, Charlie Feeney on point to score an early goal to make it 1-0.

In the second quarter Thunder doubled their lead when they were given a stroke. Andrew McGrane stepped up and buried the ball in the bottom left corner. 2-0.

Early in the second half, McGrane treated the crowd to a moment of magic, dumming a shot for a penalty corner before stepping into the circle and smashing the ball into the backboard. 3-0.

Thunder made it 4-0 when Angus Miller finished off a counter-attack with a low shot past the keeper.

Devils pulled one back from the penalty spot as Findlay Duncan made it 4-1 before striking again with six minutes to go to make it 4-2.

In the blink of an eye it was 4-3 when Theo Wood hit a ball into the circle and scored.

With one minute to go Murray Bett scored the ball just off the post to give Thunder the win. 5-3, and seconds later Bett scored again to make it 6-3, securing Thunder the cup.

Pitch 2

Rising Girls Barbarians 0-1 Devils

Barbarians Emerging Girls put Northern Devils to the test, but in the end it was the Devils who won 1-0.

In the blazing sun a very competitive match was decided by a single goal from Harriet Fleetman late in the game. Fleetman was sent through one-on-one and finished in style to seal the victory for the Devils.

Rising Boys Barbarians 0-4 Devils

Northern Devils Emerging Boys performed excellently and won 4-0 against Barbarians at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

It took nine minutes for the Devils to score, with captain Loghan Steven scoring the opening goal, putting his team ahead.

Matthew Ogg then scored for the Devils, with Owen Wright making it 3-0.

Angus Nicol completed the goal in the 42nd minute to give the Devils a solid win and end their Brave Cup run.

Aspiring girls Barbarians 4-1 Devils

Barbarians Aspiring Girls wrote their names into the Brave Cup history books as the first Barbarians team to achieve victory, beating Northern Devils 4-1.

The Barbarians made their first team debut and it took just a minute to score. It was Charlotte Barr who scored the first ever goal for the Barbarians.

Lily Creighton then scored for the Barbarians and Barr scored again, giving her team a three-goal lead.

Barr then completed a hat-trick to make it 4-0, before Devils hit back through Anna Green to make it 4-1.

Aspiring boys Barbarians v Lightning

Lightning Aspiring Boys concluded their Brave Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Barbarians at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

Zak Turtle opened the scoring for the Lightning late in the first quarter.

Barbarians held on until Matthew Leiper made it 2-0 in the 36th minute, but Barbarians quickly came back with Cameron Miller bringing the score back to 2-1.

A late goal from Leiper ended the Barbarians' comeback and gave Northern Devils a 3-1 lead to seal the 2024 Brave Cup.