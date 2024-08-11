Sports
Brave Cup Finals 2024 was a classic
Pitch 1
Rising Girls Final Lightning 5-1 Thunder
Lightning won the Emerging Girls Brave Cup final with a sensational 5-1 victory over Thunder at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
Glasgow Green were in the blazing sun as the match kicked off. It was a good start for Lightning as Larissa Hogg deflected the ball for an early goal to give Lightning a 1-0 lead.
Lightning continued to dominate and in the second quarter it was 2-0 when Sophie Hogarth fired a low corner from close range against the backboard.
Hannah Law then made it 3-0 for Lightning when she finished off a lovely pass with a shot at the far post.
Lightning scored twice more to secure the tie, before Brodie McAnkrah scored in the closing stages to set up Thunder for another goal. But it was Lightning who won the day 5-1.
Rising Boys Final Lightning 3-2 Thunder
The Emerging Boys Brave Cup was won by Eastern Lightning with a 3-2 victory over Western Thunder at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
Thunder took the lead with five minutes left in the first quarter, a nice pass from Nicholas Richmond finding a Corbin Miller deflection into the net for 1-0.
Lightning struck again late in the quarter when a spin and shot from Jonathon Lambert hit the backboard for 1-1.
The second quarter was a close contest, with both teams evenly matched and playing some fantastic hockey. Lightning came closest to goal, with a late effort from Noah Gray that ended up in the side netting.
Lightning took the lead early in the second half when Alexander Buckley scored from close range to make it 2-1.
Thunder scored the equaliser midway through the final quarter and a mistake by Adam Jack after a penalty corner made it 2-2.
Lightning immediately scored the third strike to regain the lead. Gray turned and fired the ball with a low strike against the scoreboard for 3-2.
Thunder made one last attempt, but couldn't find the net. Lightning took the win.
Aspiring girls Final Thunder 1-1(8-9) Lightning
Lightning needed 15 penalties to win the Aspiring Girls Brave Cup 9-8 in the shootout, after a 1-1 draw against Thunder.
The first quarter was a tight battle with both teams keeping each other at bay. The best chance was for Darcy Littlefield, who was thwarted by a solid save.
In the second quarter, Lightning scored the opening goal and Izzy Molyneux scored a beautiful pass to make it 1-0.
Thunder applied plenty of pressure in the third quarter, with Ava Graham causing problems, but they failed to create any real chances themselves.
In the last quarter Thunder scored the deserved equalizer and it was Paige Scherius who shot a rebound past the keeper: 1-1.
The sides could not be separated and the final went to a shootout, and what a shootout it was. After 15 penalties the Lightning eventually won 9-8.
Aspiring boys Final Thunder 6-3 Devils
Western Thunder won the Brave Cup Aspiring Boys Final 6-3 in a goal fest against Northern Devils at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
The game started off with a bang and it was Thunder who struck first, Charlie Feeney on point to score an early goal to make it 1-0.
In the second quarter Thunder doubled their lead when they were given a stroke. Andrew McGrane stepped up and buried the ball in the bottom left corner. 2-0.
Early in the second half, McGrane treated the crowd to a moment of magic, dumming a shot for a penalty corner before stepping into the circle and smashing the ball into the backboard. 3-0.
Thunder made it 4-0 when Angus Miller finished off a counter-attack with a low shot past the keeper.
Devils pulled one back from the penalty spot as Findlay Duncan made it 4-1 before striking again with six minutes to go to make it 4-2.
In the blink of an eye it was 4-3 when Theo Wood hit a ball into the circle and scored.
With one minute to go Murray Bett scored the ball just off the post to give Thunder the win. 5-3, and seconds later Bett scored again to make it 6-3, securing Thunder the cup.
Pitch 2
Rising Girls Barbarians 0-1 Devils
Barbarians Emerging Girls put Northern Devils to the test, but in the end it was the Devils who won 1-0.
In the blazing sun a very competitive match was decided by a single goal from Harriet Fleetman late in the game. Fleetman was sent through one-on-one and finished in style to seal the victory for the Devils.
Rising Boys Barbarians 0-4 Devils
Northern Devils Emerging Boys performed excellently and won 4-0 against Barbarians at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
It took nine minutes for the Devils to score, with captain Loghan Steven scoring the opening goal, putting his team ahead.
Matthew Ogg then scored for the Devils, with Owen Wright making it 3-0.
Angus Nicol completed the goal in the 42nd minute to give the Devils a solid win and end their Brave Cup run.
Aspiring girls Barbarians 4-1 Devils
Barbarians Aspiring Girls wrote their names into the Brave Cup history books as the first Barbarians team to achieve victory, beating Northern Devils 4-1.
The Barbarians made their first team debut and it took just a minute to score. It was Charlotte Barr who scored the first ever goal for the Barbarians.
Lily Creighton then scored for the Barbarians and Barr scored again, giving her team a three-goal lead.
Barr then completed a hat-trick to make it 4-0, before Devils hit back through Anna Green to make it 4-1.
Aspiring boys Barbarians v Lightning
Lightning Aspiring Boys concluded their Brave Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Barbarians at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
Zak Turtle opened the scoring for the Lightning late in the first quarter.
Barbarians held on until Matthew Leiper made it 2-0 in the 36th minute, but Barbarians quickly came back with Cameron Miller bringing the score back to 2-1.
A late goal from Leiper ended the Barbarians' comeback and gave Northern Devils a 3-1 lead to seal the 2024 Brave Cup.
|
Sources
2/ https://scottish-hockey.org.uk/brave-cup-finals-2024-was-a-classic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brave Cup Finals 2024 was a classic
- Earthquake in Romania felt in Hungarian border settlements
- Harris responds to Trump's Fed comments, prepares economic policy plan
- Star-studded show at Ambani's wedding
- Traffic lights could get new colors | Tech News
- A'ja Wilson and the U.S. basketball team beat France to win their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal
- Less invasive approach promises for drug testing for rare fetal blood disorder
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in jail for a year and still has support
- Updates provincial and territorial tennis associations: July 2024
- How to stay cool without warming the planet | BBC Ideas
- Celine Dion criticizes Donald Trump for playing her song at campaign rally
- Hindenburg case: Rahul claims SEBI integrity is seriously compromised, attacks PM Modi | India News