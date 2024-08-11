Breaking down highlights from the first practice match





PROVO, Utah BYU football held its first practice game of fall camp on Saturday at the Student-AthleteBuilding practice fields. The practice match was not open to the media. photo.twitter.com/VmieFADgyf — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 10, 2024 BYU did share some clips from Saturday's scrimmage. Here's a look at some clips from scrimmage number one. Blake Mangelson bats down a pass at the line of scrimmage At the 11-second mark of the video, Blake Mangelson bats down a pass at the line of scrimmage thrown by quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Mangelson has been working the interior of the defensive line since the spring, but could also move to defensive end this season. Miles Davis beats a BYU football defender A play later in the video, running back Miles Davis runs hard up the middle and trucks cornerback Mory Bamba. Davis, a fifth-year player in the program, has shown that at times during fall workouts. Earlier this week, he went up against BYU safety Micah Harper. Choe Bryant-Strother continues to make good plays Former UCLA linebacker/edge rusher Choe Bryant-Strother continues to make an impact on BYU's linebacker unit. During fall camp, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he could be a guy who emerges on the starting unit. On Saturday, Bryant-Strother made a tackle for loss against Miles Davis. Deep passes to Chase Roberts In BYU's highlight video, Chase Roberts hauled in two deep passes. The first, at the 27-second mark, was from Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff had a quick flick of his wrist and went downfield to find Roberts. At the minute Gerry Bohanon throws a deep pass to Roberts on the run and connects with him on the sideline. What is notable about this catch is that Roberts beat starting cornerback Jakob Robinson downfield to make the big catch. Freshman defender gets stopped at the line of scrimmage The defensive tackle position is an area where BYU is looking to add depth in fall camp, so it's notable when a freshman makes a play in a scrimmage. Former Springville High star Dallin Johnson lets go of a blocker and tackles returning Missionary running back Jovesa Damuni. Gerry Bohanon completes a pass in triple coverage Former Baylor/USF transfer QB Gerry Bohanon has become increasingly popular in the quarterback battle since the start of fall training camp due to his playmaking ability. #BYUGerry Bohanon on the importance of Saturday's practice game in the QB battle with Jake Retzlaff.https://t.co/aRg10Ea6vR#BYUFootball photo.twitter.com/vii9dT1qQy — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 8, 2024 On Saturday, at 1:34 into the scrimmage highlight video, he even threw into triple coverage. Wide receiver Darius Lassiter showed off his athleticism by catching the ball with a high punt and passing it over defenders Talan Alfrey, Tanner Wall and Micah Harper. Parker Kingston scores a touchdown At 1:46 into the video, Bohanon throws a pass into the basket to sophomore receiver Parker Kingston for a touchdown. BYU football redshirt freshman makes a move on defense East High School cornerback Kevin Doe, a freshman, blocked a pass attempt by McCae Hillstead intended for Ty West. Week three of camp BYU football's fall camp begins on Monday, August 11 with the start of week three. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper. Take us everywhere. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams. Follow @Mitch_Harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/522711/byu-football-fall-camp-scrimmage-highlights-gerry-bohanon-jake-retzlaff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos