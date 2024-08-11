Win-win Nicholas Spehar Memorial Weekend for NHL alumni and Navy SEALs





SAN DIEGO– A group of NHL alumni struggled to distance themselves from a determined team of Navy SEALs during their spirited hockey game at the San Diego Ice Arena on Saturday. Dave Scatchard, a center who played 11 seasons for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, offered to guard the front of the net in the final period and see if he could score a nice goal. Scatchard did indeed score a rebound to give the NHL alumni a definitive lead, resulting in a 5-1 victory. “The old, crafty NHL guys found a way to make some plays and score some goals,” said Kevin Bieksa, a veteran who played 13 seasons and retired after the 2017-18 season. The game was the centerpiece of the Nicholas Spehar Memorial Weekend, a partnership between the NHL and Warrior for Life Fund, a Virginia-based nonprofit that supports active duty service members, veterans, retirees and their families through sports and community as they navigate the challenges of combat deployment and life after service. “They're competitive,” retired defenseman Kevan Miller said of the SEALs. “They don't want to lose, we don't want to lose, it just makes for a really good all-around game. It's a lot of fun. It's just such a good cause.” Grady McDonald, captain of the SEAL Team and a 26-year veteran of the Special Forces, said his team’s youth and fitness caught the attention of former NHL players, especially when they scored against Ryan Miller in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. With 391 career wins, Miller is the second-leading U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history, behind Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers (393).

