Google unveils robot that claims to be as good at ping-pong as a human





Back in the paddle Google's DeepMind has demonstrated an artificial intelligence (AI) robot that can beat the average player at a game of table tennis. According to a announcementby the company on X (formerly Twitter), “is the first agent to achieve an amateur human-level feat in this sport.” In a video, the robot can be seen holding an elongated table tennis racket and confidently throwing the ball into the air to shake off its human opponent. But when it will be able to compete with the Chinese national team, which recently won gold at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, remains to be seen. While Google’s engineers may be able to keep up with the robot, a professional in the sport will be much harder to beat. Meet our AI-powered robot ready to play table tennis. It is the first agent to achieve an amateur human performance in this sport. Here's how it works. photo.twitter.com/AxwbRQwYiB Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024 Amateur hour Because table tennis “requires years of training before humans can master it,” the sport is a “valuable benchmark for improving robotic capabilities, including rapid movement, accurate and strategic decision-making in real time, system design, and enabling direct competition with a human opponent,” according to DeepMind's official documentation. Robots have already taken over a number of different human sports, such as one developed by students at the University of Electronic Science and Technology in China, who challenge players in badminton. DeepMind's invention isn't even the only robot that can play table tennis. A company called OMRON Robotics the seventh generation released of its table tennis robot, called FORPHEUS, which the company claims will be able to teach humans how to play the game by 2022. Scientists at DeepMind used AI algorithms to adapt to different opponents by monitoring their behavior and playing style, such as which side of the table they return the ball to most often. Based on 29 matches with human opponents of various levels, the robot performed as well as what DeepMind called a “average amateur.” But when it comes to a more advanced player, the company admitted that the robot has many limitations, included “response speed, camera detection capabilities, spin control and the rubber of the paddle.” “The robot lost all matches against the most advanced players, but won 100 percent of matches against beginners and 55 percent of matches against advanced players,” DeepMind said in its documentation. For a casual game of table tennis among friends, that's a reasonable success rate. But DeepMind still has a long way to go before its robot can compete with the pros. More about robots: After just 10 months, Amazon says its 'security robot' will become a useless brick

