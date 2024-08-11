Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif criticised for insulting Arshad Nadeem; ex-cricketer says delete photo





Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for “insulting” Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem by posting a photo of the athlete offering him a cheque. Kaneriya said the photo did not address Nadeem's real needs as the Olympic medallist could not even afford flight tickets.

This comes after the Pakistani Prime Minister posted a photo of himself presenting a cheque of 10 lakh to Arshad Nadeem after the athlete wrote his name in the history books by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kaneriya targeted the Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging him to remove the photo of Nadeem being rewarded with the cheque of Rs 10 lakh, writing on X (formerly Twitter): Mr. Prime Minister, at least offer him an elegant congratulations. Remove the photo of the million rupees you gave, it does nothing for his real needs. This amount is so small that he cannot even afford air tickets. It is an insult to both Arshad and the nation, given his ongoing struggle,

Arshad Nadeem gets good reward after Olympic gold: It is notable that after Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking victory at the Paris Olympics, Pakistan has showered its golden boy with various cash prizes and congratulations. Nadeem is set to receive over PKR 150 million from the Pakistani government, which is more than 4.5 crore or $538,000. Of the total prize money, Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a reward of PKR 100 million, according to Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn.

Moreover, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further reward of PKR 2 million. Sindh CM has also announced PKR 50 million for Nadeem, while Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced another PKR 1 million.

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar also said he would give Nadeem PKR 1 million, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said he would give the Olympian the same amount through his foundation.

