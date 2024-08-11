Sports
Get ready for the Cincinnati Open! Everything you need to know about the 2024 tennis tournament
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) – This weekend marks the 2024 Cincinnati Open, the world's longest-running tennis tournament.
The Cincinnati Open, formerly the Western & Southern Open, will take place August 11-19 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. The first round of qualifying begins on Sunday at 11 a.m. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, several superstars are expected to compete this year, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.
Where is the Cincinnati Open?
The Cincinnati Open, which features both the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournaments in the same week, is an annual hardcourt tennis tournament held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
This year the tournament will take place from August 11 to 19.
Who's playing in the Cincinnati Open?
The first entrants into the 2024 Cincinnati Opens were all male and female players in the Top 40 world rankings, led by WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek and ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Seven former tournament champions, including 2023 winner Coco Gauff, will also headline this year.
However, the reigning men's champion, Novak Djokovic, has withdrawn, the tournament announced on Thursday, August 8.
Other former champions on the entry list include Victoria Azarenka (2013, 2020), Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Caroline Garcia (2022), Madison Keys (2019) and Alexander Zverez (2021). Other participants this year include Grand Slam tournament champion and Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, French Open champion and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.
The field of participants has not yet been finalized, but the full provisional entry lists for the 2024 Cincinnati Open can be found here. here.
What is the history of the Cincinnati Open?
The tournament debuted in 1899 as the Cincinnati Open and was played on clay courts at the Avondale Athletic Club on a property now owned by Xavier University. Nat Emerson, a local who in 1908 became one of the top 10 tennis players in the United States, won the inaugural tournament.
The event changed names and locations several times throughout its history, including the Tri-State Tennis Tournament in 1901, a name the tournament would retain until 1969.
In 1979, the tournament moved to hardcourts when it moved to Mason, where it remains to this day. The Western & Southern Financial Group began sponsoring it in 2002, and the name changed from the Western & Southern Financial Group Masters and Womens Open to the Western & Southern Open in 2011.
South Carolina billionaire Ben Navarros Beemok Capital Group purchased the tournament from the United States Tennis Association in August 2022. The group announced in October 2023 that the tournament would remain at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for the next 25 years.
In January, Beemok Capital announced that the tennis tournament's original name, the Cincinnati Open, would be restored. In 2025, the Cincinnati Open will expand to two weeks of competition for both men and women.
How do I get tickets?
There are several ticket options for the W&S Open. You can choose a session and seat at Center Court, with tickets ranging from a single session to a full series package. Multi-day ticket packages are selling out, according to the event website.
Premium ticket options are also available, including:
- Grandstand SuitesPrices vary daily, but start at $125 for August 11th.
- Fifth Third Advantage ClubPrices vary daily, but start at $175 for August 11-12.
- 1899 clubPrices vary by day and session, but start at $175 for August 12th.
- Grandview ClubPrices vary by day and session, but verified resale tickets for August 12 start at $50.
- The oasis: Sold out.
- Overlook boxes: Prices vary by day and session, but verified resale tickets for August 12 start at $50.
- Luxury suites: Includes Grandstand Suites, Crosscourt Suites, Grandview Suites and Baseline Suites. Contact tournament for pricing options.
Parking at the Cincinnati Open
Free parking is included with every ticket. The tournaments website promises lots of highway and street signs once you are close to the center, you will direct drivers to the correct parking space. Parking attendants will also be on site to direct visitors to the correct parking space upon arrival.
The Linder Family Tennis Center is located at 5460 Courseview Drive in Mason.
Eating at the Cincinnati Open
The tournament has aplethora of eateries that visitors could enjoy, from Alfios Buon Cibo to Skyline Chili.
