Watch Google's DeepMind robot play table tennis against human players

Why it's important: Google's AI company DeepMind has developed a robotic arm that can compete with the best amateur table tennis players. It can handle backhands, forehands, a fair amount of spin and even net shots, all with remarkable agility. In a recent research report, Google subsidiary DeepMind states revealed that their robot paddle has defeated amateur-level opponents in full table tennis matches in 13 out of 29 games. Granted, it still can’t hold a candle to the real pros, but reaching the amateur skill tier is still an impressive feat for an AI system. MIT Technology Review noted that the human players who played against the robot enjoyed the matches. They said it was an exciting challenge that could take their game to the next level as a practice partner. The video shows how the bot deftly handles different volleys and playing styles. It even appears to 'hop' around like a human during a particularly intense game, despite having no legs. “Even a few months ago, we predicted that the robot would not realistically be able to win against people it had never played against before,” said Pannag Sanketi, the DeepMind engineer who pioneered the project. “The system certainly exceeded our expectations. The way the robot outsmarted even strong opponents was astonishing.” DeepMind used a two-pronged approach to teach its ping-pong machine. First, it had the system master its hitting skills using computer simulations that mimicked realistic table tennis physics and gameplay. Then, the team refined those skills by having it learn from real data. During live games, the robot uses a pair of cameras to track the position of the ball. It also uses motion capture technology to track the movements of its human opponent via an LED-equipped paddle to identify them and their playing style. All of that information is taken and fed back into the simulations, constantly improving tactics via a continuous feedback loop. In other words, it gets better the more games it plays. The system does have some limitations, however. The robot struggled to return high-speed shots, balls that were far off the table, or low skidders. It also struggled with players who could impart exceptionally high amounts of spin on the ball, as it can’t yet measure ball rotation. DeepMind believes that improved predictive AI modeling and more intelligent collision detection could help solve these issues. It seems like a fun project with little practical application. However, the report notes that it is an important step toward creating AI that can safely perform complex physical tasks in natural environments such as homes or warehouses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techspot.com/news/104219-watch-google-deepmind-robot-play-table-tennis-against.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos