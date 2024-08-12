Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown to host first-ever Truist Championship in 2025





The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown will host a new PGA Tour event May 8-11, 2025, with Truist Financial Corporation as title sponsor, officials announced last week. The renamed Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) will debut at the Wissahickon Course and will then be held for six years at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning in 2026. “The Philadelphia Cricket Club is proud to partner with Truist and the PGA TOUR to bring this Signature Event to Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Cricket Club President Tom Sheridan. “The 2025 Truist Championship will bring the world’s top 70 golfers back to Philadelphia, a city with a rich golfing history and a critical role in the evolution of the great game on a national level.” The seven-year deal is estimated to be worth more than $200 million. Philadelphia Business Magazine said. “We are pleased to welcome Truist to the PGA TOUR family as the new title sponsor of The Truist Championship, a Signature Event that has continued to grow in size and stature since its introduction to the golf calendar more than two decades ago,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Starting its inaugural year at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, followed by an expanded run at Quail Hollow Club, The Truist Championship will deliver a first-class fan experience with the support of a local title sponsor that has a vested interest in making a positive impact in its local communities.” Truist CEO Bill Rogers described the course at 6025 West Valley Green Road as iconic and Philadelphia itself as a vibrant community and a sports city hungry for golf. Ticket sales will start at the end of this year TruistChampionship.com. More details about the event can be found on the PGA Tour website. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook or sign up here for the Glenside Locals Daily Buzz newsletter.

