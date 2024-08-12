Preview of the 2024-2025 Patriots Field Hockey Season

Evan Kastetter Mechanicsville Local
With just a few weeks to go until the season, Patrick Henry’s Field Hockey team is raring to go and hoping for a successful season on the field. The dawn of a new season gives us an excellent opportunity to analyze a team that is looking to completely challenge regional favorite Atlee this year.
Summary of the previous season:
The 2023-24 season was led by the Patriots’ ironclad defense. Through 19 games, that defense allowed just 14 goals, just shy of a goal per game for the campaign. The only hurdle the Patriots couldn’t overcome last year was Atlee.
The Raiders, regional finalists and state semifinalists, have won three times over Patrick Henry. An early season game saw the Patriots lose 3-1 to Atlee, only to lose 2-1 less than a month later. Third time’s the charm, right? Well, that wasn’t the plan, and Atlee defeated Patrick Henry for the third time in last season’s regional semifinal.
Despite the bitter losses to the Raiders, Patrick Henry swept most of their competition for the rest of the season. Key victories included a 3-2 OT win over Deep Run, two 1-0 wins over rival Mechanicsville, and a huge 3-1 win over Hanover at the end of the season.
Meet the new coaching staff:
After an illustrious 13-year career leading Patrick Henry’s field hockey team, Abigail Rossman has decided to step down as head coach. Enter Patriots alumna Catherine Dozier, who is excited about the opportunity to lead the team this season. Dozier, who played field hockey at Patrick Henry and Virginia Wesleyan University, will join Victoria McGraw, who played her collegiate field hockey at Roanoke College.
At Virginia Wesleyan, Dozier slowly and methodically rose to become an outright leader for the Marlins, appearing in six games her first season and earning a spot on the ODAC Academic All-Conference team.
In her sophomore and junior years, she scored a total of four goals and added one assist, playing in 16 games for the Marlins over two seasons, one of which was the one that was shortened due to COVID.
In her final year she played in all 16 matches for VWU, started 13 matches and scored one goal.
Dozier talked about the new challenge that awaits her as the leader of Patrick Henry Field Hockey.
The team lost some key players from last year, but the girls want to build on that and have a successful season, she said.
McGraw played three seasons for the Maroons, appearing in 13 games, scoring three goals and playing 191 minutes.
A look ahead to the new season:
When a new coaching staff comes in, it can often be difficult for both the coaches and the players. A number of things can make the transition challenging, such as high player turnover from season to season. Fortunately, the Patriots won’t have that problem this season, as they return nine starters from last year.
Players to watch for Patrick Henry include defender Maddie Medei, sophomore forward/midfielder Ava Parker and sophomore midfielder Kelsie Keck.
Medei is the leader of a group that will be looking to win games on the defensive end again this year. Last year, Medei scored three goals in 19 games. Parker will be looking to take the lead again this year after an impressive five-goal campaign last year. Keck will once again be Patrick Henry’s engine in midfield, with the versatile midfielder looking to build on her three-goal performance last year.
Some of the new players include Jordan Fetty, Farrah Hollender, Mia McGahan and Emme Stirnaman. All four are first-year varsity field hockey players, and McGahan is looking to build on her four-goal sophomore season. Hollender, a forward, scored three goals last year, while her fellow forward, Fetty, had two last season. Stirnaman will also add depth to an already strong Patrick Henry team that is looking to compete for a regional title in 2024.