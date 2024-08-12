Table Tennis: Sayali Wani Wins U-19 Girls Singles Title, Kushal Chopda Wins U-19 Boys Singles | Nagpur News





Nagpur: A day after emerging as the women's champion, Sayali Wani by Nasik lifted the U-19 girls singles title and secured two titles in the second Maharashtra state rankings table tennis tournament in the Subhedar Hall on Sunday.

For her second title in as many days, second-seeded Sayali defeated 12th-seeded Nagpurs Jennifer Varghese in a thrilling girls' singles title clash (4-2). Sayali's district mate and third seed Kushal Chopda stunned Mumbai's top seed Sharveya Samant in a thrilling U-19 boys' singles final 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 for the title.

In the girls' event, Jennifer put up the toughest fight against Sayali as the paddler from Nashik had to sweat hard to win the final: 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Jennifer stunned Pune's top seed Pritha Vartikar 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10 while Sayali defeated Mumbai's Urvi Churi 11-7, 11-4, 12-10 in straight games.

RESULTS

U-19 GIRLS SINGLES (FINAL): 2-Sayali Wani (NSK) bt 12-Jennifer Varghese (NGP) 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8; SEMI-FINAL: 12-Jennifer Varghese (NGP) bt 1-Pritha Vartikar (PNA) 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10; 2-Sayali Wani (NSK) bt 14-Urvi Churi (TST) 11-7, 11-4, 12-10

U-19 BOYS SINGLES (FINAL): 3-Kushal Chopda (NSK) bt 1-Sharveya Samant (TST) 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11- 8; SEMI-FINAL: 1-Sharveya Samant (TST) bt 12-Kaustubh Girgaonkar (PNA) 11-8, 11-3, 11-9; 3-Kushal Chopda (NSK) bt 15-Dhruv Shah (TST) 8-11, 11-8, 16-14, 11-7. We have also recently published the following articles MP Congress gets slammed over 6/11 report

A new working hours board was installed at the entrance of the Congress state office in Bhopal, stating that the office would function from 11 am to 6 pm and would be closed on Sundays. The move drew criticism from BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja, who described it as adopting a corporate culture. Jennifer Lopez's inner circle has strong reservations about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's inner circle, most notably longtime manager Benny Medina, has never fully accepted Ben Affleck, dating back to their first engagement more than two decades ago. Medina and Affleck reportedly can't stand each other, and tensions have also strained Lopez's friendship with Leah Remini, who advised against rekindling the romance. Recent marital troubles have brought these conflicts to the surface again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/nagpur/sayali-wani-wins-u-19-girls-singles-title-kushal-chopda-triumphs-in-u-19-boys-singles/articleshow/112451992.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos