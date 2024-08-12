Sports
Big changes for the 2028 LA Olympics with FIVE new sports, major schedule change, unreal swimming venue… plus CRICKET
PARIS was an Olympic success.
But things will look very different when the world's youth gather in Los Angeles four years from now.
And the most controversial sport of the past two weeks is set to disappear altogether, after more than a century of being part of the Games.
Boxing has long been one of the main sports of the Olympic Games and the springboard for Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Oscar de la Hoya, Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard and many others.
In Paris, the controversy surrounding Algeria's Imane Khelif has only raised more questions in a sport already in trouble.
IOC leaders took over the organization of the Olympic event in Tokyo from the official international umbrella organization, the IBA, headed by Russian Omar Kremlev, the man who banned Ukraine after his country invaded its neighbor in 2022.
Although the four British boxing associations helped establish the breakaway organization World Boxing in an attempt to wrest control of the sport from Kremlev and his lackeys, the sport is currently not on the Los Angeles list.
IOC President Thomas Bach warned that a decision must be made quickly.
Bach said: The answer will come sometime next year, as soon as possible, but I don't think we can expect a final decision before next year.
“I hope we will have an answer in the first half of next year.
The IOC will not organize boxing without a reliable partner. If they want their athletes to win Olympic medals, they have to organize themselves as a federation.
But the possibility of no boxing matches taking place is just one part of a major change in both the sports involved and the playing schedule.
Five different sports will be featured, with cricket as the highlight, expected to be in the T20 format for the first time since 1900. There is a clear preference for the Indian subcontinent.
After years of lobbying, we're also going to see squash, lacrosse, baseball, softball and flag football. Think of it as a tag rugby version of the NFL.
But a major change in the schedule means the Games will be held on July 14, two weeks earlier than in Paris.
That is just five days after the 2028 European Championship final in Wembley and, spread across London, the men's singles final at Wimbledon.
For the first time since 1968, athletics will be on the programme in the first week and swimming in the second week.
The early start also means golfing stars will quickly cross the Atlantic Ocean on a 13-hour flight to California, where the final round of The Open will take place on the first weekend of the Games.
Athletics returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the main stadium from 1984, with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's SoFi Stadium transformed into the largest swimming stadium in history after the opening ceremony.
Most events take place within a 25-mile radius of downtown Los Angeles, with venues including Long Beach, for triathlon, sailing and rowing (although the normal 1.2-mile race distance is shortened by 500 meters), and Santa Monica Beach.
But consider the whitewater canoeists. Their location is Oklahoma City, just 1,300 miles east of the host city.
Fans can also expect the Games to be packed with celebrities and A-listers who have already made their mark.
Rapper Snoop Dogg has been spotted all over Paris, while Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande have also been seen enjoying themselves. Expect them and more to return in four years.
But whatever happens, one thing is certain: heartbreak and fairy tales in La La Land.
