Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: NFL sleepers, breakouts, busts as model captures Deebo Samuels' bad year

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off one of his statistically worst seasons as a professional, posting career-lows in yards per game (261.4) and QB rating (92.6) and a career-high 14 interceptions. He finished as the No. 8 overall in the Fantasy football QB rankings, and now Fantasy football 2024 managers are scrambling to predict his 2024 Fantasy football projections as draft season quickly approaches. Where exactly should you target Mahomes in your 2024 Fantasy football picks? How about star tight end Travis Kelce’s spot in the 2024 Fantasy football TE rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was dramatically undervalued. White typically went off the board in the seventh round in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse ball carrier and delivered significantly more value than expected, finishing as the No. 4 overall pick at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and documenting Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. It also names previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Patriots running back Antonio Gibson. After collecting 701 touches in his first three seasons in Washington, Gibson finished with a career-low 113 touches for the Commanders in 2023. He was heavily involved in their passing attack, though, setting new career highs in targets (59), receptions (48) and receiving yards (389).

Now he's headed to New England, where he'll serve as a relief for Rhamondre Stevenson, who has missed 10 games in his first three seasons. In PPR formats, Gibson is considered a late-round flier, projected to finish as a top-40 Fantasy football running back despite the fact that he's typically the 50th player off the board at the position.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts

One of the 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts the model predicts: Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison, another Ohio State product, was selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft and, like Wilson, will immediately become the team's No. 1 receiver.

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer, Harrison had more than 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of his two years as a starter in Columbus. He was named an All-American twice and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 2023. Some draft experts had him as their top-rated player in the Class of 2024, and he is projected to form an immediate bond with Kyler Murray, finishing as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in his rookie season.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football Busts

As for players to avoid, the model names Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen as one of the Fantasy football flops of 2024. Allen was traded to the Bears this offseason after spending the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Chargers. The former second-round pick out of Cal has put together a Hall of Fame-caliber career, but the SportsLine model expects him to experience a dip in production in 2024.

Allen will play in an offense led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who will undoubtedly experience some growing pains as he transitions to life in the NFL. Allen will also compete for targets with wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore, tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift. To top it all off, injury risk has always been a concern for Allen, who has played in just two full seasons in his career.

How to find proven Fantasy Football rankings for 2024?

