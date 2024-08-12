The Olympics brought us so many viral moments and many more questions

Just like the opening ceremony of the Olympics, my three-generation family will be watching the closing ceremony on Sunday. Like millions of our fellow Earthlings, we have been glued to our screens across all platforms during the past two weeks of the Summer Games so much that I would not consider missing the final.

My family will remember the Paris Olympics for its many viral moments, including:

Already most-decorated gymnast Simone Biles, 27, wins four more medals for Team USA.

How swimmer Katie Ledecky, 27, became the most decorated American Olympian of all time with 14 medals.

Photo by Jerome Brouillet of 30-year-old Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina as his board floats above the ocean, scoring a near-perfect 10.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati21, gained more followers because, as he posted on TikTok after hitting the crossbar with his cross, he “creates more buzz for your package than your performances.”

Zeng Zhiying, a 58-year-old table tennis player who was not selected to represent China in Los Angeles in 1984, but represented Chile in Paris. Her Olympic debut at our age was heavenly.

A much more sobering performance, however, will be what will stay with me after the 2024 Summer Games. It's also what raised a few questions for me.

“I don't believe it. I'll score at least once.” The Olympic table tennis moment we need to know more about.

On the opening ceremony night of July 26, NBA international superstar Steph Curry Swapped Olympic Pins with unknown Olympians like a giddy kid at summer camp. Realizing he had just met the U.S. women's table tennis team, Curry took the star-studded Asian Americans to where his mostly African-American basketball teammates were hanging out and irritated Anthony Edwardswho prides himself on excelling in many sports, that these seemingly demure ladies could shut him up.

A friendly trash talk ensued, with 23-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard Edwards saying, “I don't believe it. I'll score at least once,” and the 28-year-old Olympic veteran Lily Zhang responds with a laugh“There's only one way to try it.”

Olympic boxers deserve sympathy:But questions of fairness cannot be brushed aside.

I followed immediately @usabasketball And @usatabletennis_ on Instagram, but so far there has been no word about this competition that so many have demanded on social media. This led to the first of several questions I have for Olympians and Olympic organizers:

When can we see Ant play Ping-Pong? with Lily? It's heartening that Edwards showed up to cheer Zhang on as she advanced to the round of 16. And bravo to his team invited her team to basketball practicewhere they traded souvenirs and autographs. But the US Major League Table Tennis could use some help from the NBA gods to gain support. Have mercy on us mere mortals and hold an exhibition.

Where is Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva? In February 2022, during the Beijing Winter Olympics, I wrote a column saying, “I've never wanted to see a 15-year-old fail like this in my life. But when (Valieva) performed her short program … that's exactly what the way her team handled her positive drug test had reduced me to a resentful fan who loved her during the pre-Olympic games but now feels betrayed. … Russia took gold, the U.S. won silver, and Japan won bronze.”

Diversity Olympic Games:Would you call Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles or Suni Lee a “DEI mercenary”?

As USA TODAY Sports columnist Christine Brennan wrote last week, “The Russia scandal … forced the cancellation of the original medal ceremony and led to a series of frustrating international delays and appeals, ultimately culminating in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) less than two weeks ago.” On Wednesday, the U.S. figure skating team for the 2022 Olympics, including “Rocketman” Nathan Chen, finally got their gold medal and the Japanese skaters their silver, all surrounded by their loved ones at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

But what about Valieva? Now two years older but still a teenager, did she watch the medal ceremony anywhere? What is she doing? Who does she blame for losing gold?

Olympic Gender Equality vs Gender Blind Sports

How long will it take for the Olympics to deliver gender-neutral Games? Paris witnessed the very first Olympic Games thatgender equalityIn 2016, as the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were coming to an end, I co-wrote an editorial advocating, “Let men and women compete against each other in shooting sports.”

Josh Rivera and I reasoned, “For decades, male and female shooters competed against each other in international events. At the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, U.S.Margaret Thompson Murdock tied for first with teammate Lanny Bassham in the small-bore rifle competition. After the judges examined the targets, they awarded the gold medal to the man and the silver to the woman. To Bassham's credit, he asked Murdock to share the top podium with him as the national anthem was played.

“The International Olympic Committee subsequently phased out mixed-gender shooting and created events specifically for women. However, shooting remains one of the mostfew collegiate sports that is gender blind and in which women are very competitive. It is time to take a closer look at which sports lend themselves to direct competition, regardless of gender.”

Equestrian sports are still the only Olympic sport that is gender neutral. Our editorial question from eight years ago still stands: “If a horse doesn't care who handles it, why should a gun?”

How will Los Angeles cover the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics? I can’t wait to see how Sunday’s closing ceremony compares to the historic parade of nations on boats down the Seine during the opening ceremony. But LA is hosting the next Summer Games. How do you climb the Eiffel Tower? Traditionally, the next host of the Olympics also puts on a show during a closing ceremony to promote upcoming attractions. Rumor has it that Tom Cruise, who has been prominently featured at numerous Olympic events in Paris, will pull a wild stunt.

Hollywood, bring it on.

Thuan Le Elston, editor of USA TODAY Opinion, is the author of “Rendezvous at the Altar: From Vietnam to Virginia.”