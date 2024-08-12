Sports
Glamorgan loses intimate affair on Grace Road
Australian international Peter Handscomb rescued Leicestershire from 59 for five with a magnificent 103 to set up a winning score against Group B unbeaten leaders Glamorgan, keeping the reigning champions in contention for the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.
Glamorgan were chasing 272 runs after the quick Timm van der Gugten had taken five for 49, but were now all out for 262. Foxes left-handed spinner Liam Trevaskis was their star player with the ball, taking four for 54 to go with the 47 he made with the bat in a vital 103-run partnership with Handscomb for Leicestershire's seventh wicket. However, former Glamorgan player Roman Walker made him go close by taking the final three wickets for a score of three for 40, securing a victory by nine runs.
Veteran Colin Ingram top-scored for the Welsh side with 68. His dismissal to Trevaskis with 75 to go from 55 balls looked to have swung the balance in the home side's favour, but a List A career-best 61 from Dan Douthwaite took the match into the penultimate over.
The result leaves Lewis Hill's team on 10 points, one behind Glamorgan and Warwickshire (who also lost their unbeaten record to Yorkshire) and two ahead of Gloucestershire and Yorkshire.
Both Glamorgan, who face Yorkshire in Cardiff in the final round of group matches on Wednesday, and Warwickshire, who face eliminated Nottinghamshire at Rugby School, are already assured of at least a place in the quarter-finals.
Leicestershire, who travel to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire, have the potential to finish in one of the top three places – or be knocked out on net run rate.
The only downside to their victory celebrations was Handscomb's injury while batting. He did not feature in Glamorgan's innings and is therefore a possible doubt for Bristol.
Glamorgan, missing top scorer Eddie Byrom through injury and requiring 5.44 an over, lost both openers in the first nine overs to all-rounder Ian Holland. Tom Bevan guided a leg-side delivery into the hands of short fine leg before Will Smale's attempted over the leg-side fence picked out only the man at deep square. They were 43 for two from 10.
Leicestershire's attack had been weakened by injuries and Hundred series recalls, but midway through the innings, at 108 for four, they appeared not so much to be biding their time as working hard to achieve the desired result.
They had lost Sam Northeast to a return catch that was tamely chipped back to Trevaskis for 31, the same score at which Kiran Carlson, showing signs of frustration, had holed out to deep midwicket off Tom Scriven. The required pace had been raised to 6.56.
Billy Root was caught behind square off Trevaskis' reverse sweep, Asa Tribe hitting the ball deep into midwicket, a third wicket for the left-handed spinner.
Ingram, who hit two sixes and seven fours, reached his fifty from 48 balls and would have needed to be there at the end if Glamorgan were to win. It is no wonder then that the home side cheered loudly when Trevaskis legged him before clearing the ball.
Douthwaite's four fours and four sixes kept Glamorgan in the race but after Walker had bowled Van der Gugten and Andy Gorvin caught at backward point within four balls, he was the hero again as Sol Budinger waited patiently for the ball to come to deep midwicket to end Douthwaite's valiant effort.
Glamorgan had won the toss and despite conceding 59 runs in a frantic powerplay after opting to bowl first on a green-tinted pitch, they took four wickets, with a fifth quickly following in the 11th over. Four of those came from Van der Gugten.
The speedy Dutch international beat Ian Holland with his leg in his first over.
The lively Sol Budinger sent him back, but captain Hill was run out by a direct hit from extra cover from Asa Tribe, after which Hill reached first slip, having hit six fours in a 28-hole run from 23 balls.
The departure of the Foxes' top scorer was quickly followed by the departures of their undisputed star player, Indian Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who had a leg before not throwing a single strike, and Louis Kimber, who returned from The Hundred and was bowled through the gate for a four-ball duck.
Newcomer Ben Cox hit six boundaries in his 34, but he hit Douthwaite to deep backward square to leave the Foxes with just 105 from six.
The combination of Andy Gorvin and the spin of Carlson and Bevan proved restrictive, but Handscomb and Trevaskis remained patient and scored 103 in 23 overs before the latter was bowled away by the returning Van der Gugten.
Handscomb struck Gorvin for his only six and beat Van der Gugten for his 10th four before completing his second hundred of this year's competition, never in a hurry but still taking just 91 balls. He and Scriven added 47 in five overs before the Australian – limping towards the end of his innings – succumbed to a catch at backward point.
|
Sources
2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/glamorgan-lose-a-close-affair-at-grace-road
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Glamorgan loses intimate affair on Grace Road
- Meta's Instagram is back online in Turkey after 9 days as Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government lifts trading banSee news
- Keir Starmer criticised for his response to UK riots
- Comparing the United States' performance at the Paris Olympics and previous Summer Games
- The Olympics brought us so many viral moments and many more questions
- Deep learning model rivals radiologists in detecting prostate cancer with MRI
- The government considers it natural that the budget for the Indonesian Independence Day ceremony on August 17 will increase
- Inside the three worst weeks of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign
- Hockey team visits Golden Temple after winning bronze at Olympics | Chandigarh News
- Mill Valley's Grumet Wins National Tennis Title
- Trump Spreads False Conspiracy Theory About Detroit Crowd Size
- The Prime Ministers Who Killed the Conservative Party: Boris Johnson, Part 7