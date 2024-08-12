Glamorgan loses intimate affair on Grace Road

Australian international Peter Handscomb rescued Leicestershire from 59 for five with a magnificent 103 to set up a winning score against Group B unbeaten leaders Glamorgan, keeping the reigning champions in contention for the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Glamorgan were chasing 272 runs after the quick Timm van der Gugten had taken five for 49, but were now all out for 262. Foxes left-handed spinner Liam Trevaskis was their star player with the ball, taking four for 54 to go with the 47 he made with the bat in a vital 103-run partnership with Handscomb for Leicestershire's seventh wicket. However, former Glamorgan player Roman Walker made him go close by taking the final three wickets for a score of three for 40, securing a victory by nine runs.

Veteran Colin Ingram top-scored for the Welsh side with 68. His dismissal to Trevaskis with 75 to go from 55 balls looked to have swung the balance in the home side's favour, but a List A career-best 61 from Dan Douthwaite took the match into the penultimate over.

The result leaves Lewis Hill's team on 10 points, one behind Glamorgan and Warwickshire (who also lost their unbeaten record to Yorkshire) and two ahead of Gloucestershire and Yorkshire.

Both Glamorgan, who face Yorkshire in Cardiff in the final round of group matches on Wednesday, and Warwickshire, who face eliminated Nottinghamshire at Rugby School, are already assured of at least a place in the quarter-finals.

Leicestershire, who travel to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire, have the potential to finish in one of the top three places – or be knocked out on net run rate.

The only downside to their victory celebrations was Handscomb's injury while batting. He did not feature in Glamorgan's innings and is therefore a possible doubt for Bristol.

Glamorgan, missing top scorer Eddie Byrom through injury and requiring 5.44 an over, lost both openers in the first nine overs to all-rounder Ian Holland. Tom Bevan guided a leg-side delivery into the hands of short fine leg before Will Smale's attempted over the leg-side fence picked out only the man at deep square. They were 43 for two from 10.

Leicestershire's attack had been weakened by injuries and Hundred series recalls, but midway through the innings, at 108 for four, they appeared not so much to be biding their time as working hard to achieve the desired result.

They had lost Sam Northeast to a return catch that was tamely chipped back to Trevaskis for 31, the same score at which Kiran Carlson, showing signs of frustration, had holed out to deep midwicket off Tom Scriven. The required pace had been raised to 6.56.

Billy Root was caught behind square off Trevaskis' reverse sweep, Asa Tribe hitting the ball deep into midwicket, a third wicket for the left-handed spinner.

Ingram, who hit two sixes and seven fours, reached his fifty from 48 balls and would have needed to be there at the end if Glamorgan were to win. It is no wonder then that the home side cheered loudly when Trevaskis legged him before clearing the ball.

Douthwaite's four fours and four sixes kept Glamorgan in the race but after Walker had bowled Van der Gugten and Andy Gorvin caught at backward point within four balls, he was the hero again as Sol Budinger waited patiently for the ball to come to deep midwicket to end Douthwaite's valiant effort.

Glamorgan had won the toss and despite conceding 59 runs in a frantic powerplay after opting to bowl first on a green-tinted pitch, they took four wickets, with a fifth quickly following in the 11th over. Four of those came from Van der Gugten.

The speedy Dutch international beat Ian Holland with his leg in his first over.

The lively Sol Budinger sent him back, but captain Hill was run out by a direct hit from extra cover from Asa Tribe, after which Hill reached first slip, having hit six fours in a 28-hole run from 23 balls.

The departure of the Foxes' top scorer was quickly followed by the departures of their undisputed star player, Indian Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who had a leg before not throwing a single strike, and Louis Kimber, who returned from The Hundred and was bowled through the gate for a four-ball duck.

Newcomer Ben Cox hit six boundaries in his 34, but he hit Douthwaite to deep backward square to leave the Foxes with just 105 from six.

The combination of Andy Gorvin and the spin of Carlson and Bevan proved restrictive, but Handscomb and Trevaskis remained patient and scored 103 in 23 overs before the latter was bowled away by the returning Van der Gugten.

Handscomb struck Gorvin for his only six and beat Van der Gugten for his 10th four before completing his second hundred of this year's competition, never in a hurry but still taking just 91 balls. He and Scriven added 47 in five overs before the Australian – limping towards the end of his innings – succumbed to a catch at backward point.