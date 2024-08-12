Multiple Summer Olympics Medalists – WTOP News





Five Leon Marchand, France, Swimming, 4 gold, 1 bronze Four Shinnosuke Oka, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold,…

In Paris GENTLEMEN Five Leon Marchand, France, Swimming, 4 gold, 1 bronze Four Shinnosuke Oka, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold, 1 bronze Three Woojin Kim, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands, Cycling Track Cycling, 3 gold Caeleb Dressel, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver Zhanle Pan, China, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver Nic Fink, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver Jiayu Xu, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver Jingyuan Zou, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 silver Ryan Murphy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze Kyle Chalmers, Australia, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze Matthew Richardson, Australia, track cycling, 2x silver, 1x bronze Boheng Zhang, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 silver, 1 bronze Two Rai Benjamin, United States, Track and Field, 2 gold Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Cycling Road, 2 gold Zhendong Fan, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold Max Lemke, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold Sanguk Oh, South Korea, Fencing, 2 Gold Teddy Riner, France, Judo, 2 gold Jacob Schopf, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold Lihao Sheng, China, Shooting, 2 gold Chuqin Wang, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 gold Hifumi Abe, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver Jack Alexy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Hunter Armstrong, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Bryce Deadmon, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Bobby Finke, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Joan-Benjamin Gaba, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver Chris Guiliano, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Vincent Hancock, United States, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver Koki Kano, Japan, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 silver Iuri Leitao, Portugal, Track Cycling, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Yang Liu, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver Kristof Milak, Hungary, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Luka Mkheidze, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver Takanori Nagase, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver Vernon Norwood, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Brian Daniel Pintado, Ecuador, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Haiyang Qin, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Matthew Richards, Great Britain, Swimming, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Duncan Scott, Great Britain, Swimming, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Charlie Swanson, United States, Swimming, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Letsile Tebogo, Botswana, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Zongyuan Wang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver Thomas Ceccon, Italy, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze Wooseok Lee, South Korea, Archery, 1 gold, 1 bronze Noah Lyles, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Alvaro Martin, Spain, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze David Popovici, Romania, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze Daniel Wiffen, Ireland, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze Alex Yee, Great Britain, Triathlon, 1 gold, 1 bronze Filippo Macchi, Italy, Fencing, 2 silver Truls Moregard, Sweden, Table tennis, 2 silver Sanshiro Murao, Japan, Judo, 2 silver Jack Carlin, Great Britain, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Simone Consonni, Italy, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 silver, 1 bronze Brady Ellison, United States, Archery, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Carson Foster, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Filippo Ganna, Italy, Road Cycling, Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Soichi Hashimoto, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze Luke Hobson, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Matthew Hudson-Smith, Great Britain, Athletics, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Minjong Kim, South Korea, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze Willian Lima, Brazil, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze Ryuju Nagayama, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze Osmar Olvera Ibarra, Mexico, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Flynn Southam, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Kai Taylor, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Noah Williams, Great Britain, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze Elijah Winnington, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Ruoteng Xiao, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 1 bronze Grant Fisher, United States, Track and Field, 2 Bronze Matthew Glaetzer, Australia, Track Cycling, 2 Bronze Alex Haydock-Wilson, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze Ilya Kharun, Canada, Swimming, 2 bronze Felix Lebrun, France, Table tennis, 2 bronze Joonhwan Lee, South Korea, Judo, 2 bronze Florent Manaudou, France, Swimming, 2 bronze Stephen Nedoroscik, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 Bronze Samuel Reardon, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze ___ WOMEN Six Yufei Zhang, China, Swimming, 1 silver, 5 bronze Five Torri Huske, United States, Swimming, 3 gold, 2 silver Mollie O'Callaghan, Australia, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze Regan Smith, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 3 silver Kaylee McKeown, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze Four Simone Biles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold, 1 silver Summer McIntosh, Canada, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 silver Kate Douglass, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver Gretchen Walsh, United States, Swimming, 2 Gold, 2 Silver Katie Ledecky, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze Rebeca Andrade, Brazil, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze Junxuan Yang, China, Swimming, 1 silver, 3 bronze Three Lisa Carrington, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 3 gold Sihyeon Lim, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold Gabrielle Thomas, United States, Track and Field, 3 gold Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, Cycling Track Cycling, 2 gold, 1 silver Yingsha Sun, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold, 1 silver Meg Harris, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver Femke Bol, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze Emma McKeon, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze Emma Finucane, Great Britain, track cycling, 1 gold, 2 bronze Sifan Hassan, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 2 bronze Sunisa Lee, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze Tamara Csipes, Hungary, Canoe sprint, 2 silver, 1 bronze Qianting Tang, China, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze Two Beatrice Chebet, Kenya, Athletics, 2 gold Meng Chen, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold Yiwen Chen, China, Diving, 2 gold Kristen Faulkner, United States, Road Cycling, Track Cycling, 2 Gold Jessica Fox, Australia, Canoe Slalom, 2 Gold Alicia Hoskin, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold Shayna Jack, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold Lee Kiefer, United States, Fencing, 2 gold Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, United States, Track and Field, 2 Gold Hongchan Quan, China, Diving, 2 gold Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, Swimming, 2 gold Jennifer Valente, United States, Cycling Track Cycling, 2 Gold Liuyi Wang, China, Artistic Swimming, 2 gold Qianyi Wang, China, Artistic Swimming, 2 gold Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany, Equestrian, 2 gold Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Roxana Anghel, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver Ancuta Bodnar, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver Kaylyn Brown, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Yuxi Chen, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver Alice D'Amato, Italy, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver Yuting Huang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Lieke Klaver, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Shamier Little, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Suhyeon Nam, South Korea, Archery, 1 gold, 1 silver Cathelijn Peeters, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Maria Perez, Spain, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver Simona Radis, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver Sha'carri Richardson, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Lauren Scruggs, United States, Fencing, 1 Gold, 1 Silver Alex Shackell, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Tatjana Smith, South Africa, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver Ioana Vrinceanu, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver Abbey Weitzeil, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver Isabell Werth, Germany, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 silver Clarisse Agbegnenou, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze Katharine Berkoff, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze Shirine Boukli, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze Amandine Buchard, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze Jade Carey, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Yani Chang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 bronze Jordan Chiles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 bronze Laura Collett, Great Britain, Equestrian, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Sarah Leonie Cysique, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze Romane Dicko, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze Chlo Dygert, United States, Cycling Track Cycling, Road Cycling, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Melissa Jefferson, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze Olga Kharlan, Ukraine, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze Beatriz Souza, Brazil, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze Katie Vincent, Canada, canoe sprint, 1 gold, 1 bronze Auriane Mallo-Breton, France, Fencing, 2 silver Simone Manuel, United States, Swimming, 2 silver Iona Anderson, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Elinor Barker, Great Britain, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Nadia Battocletti, Italy, Athletics, 1 silver, 1 bronze Manila Esposito, Italy, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Lea Friedrich, Germany, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 silver, 1 bronze Haruka Funakubo, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze Alida Dora Gazso, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze Jule Marie Hake, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze Hina Hayata, Japan, Table Tennis, 1 silver, 1 bronze Mimi Huh, South Korea, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze Mi Rae Kim, North Korea, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze Paige Madden, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze Paulina Paszek, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze Austen Jewell Smith, United States, Shooting, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Ally Wollaston, New Zealand, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Amber Anning, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze Manu Bhaker, India, Shooting, 2 bronze Sara Fojt, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze Charlotte Fry, Great Britain, Equestrian, 2 Bronze Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Hong Kong, Swimming, 2 bronze Hayun Kim, South Korea, Judo, 2 bronze Jemima Montag, Australia, Athletics, 2 Bronze Jasmine Moore, United States, Track and Field, 2 Bronze Laviai Nielsen, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze Larissa Pimenta, Brazil, Judo, 2 bronze Beth Potter, Great Britain, Triathlon, 2 Bronze Noemi Pupp, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze Yubin Shin, South Korea, Table Tennis, 2 Bronze Kimberley Woods, Great Britain, Canoe Slalom, 2 Bronze Qingfeng Wu, China, Swimming, 2 bronze Nicole Yeargin, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze Yiting Yu, China, Swimming, 2 bronze Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. 