Multiple Summer Olympics Medalists – WTOP News

At Paris MEN Five Leon Marchand, France, Swimming, 4 gold, 1 bronze Four Shinnosuke Oka, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold,…
In Paris
GENTLEMEN
Five
Leon Marchand, France, Swimming, 4 gold, 1 bronze
Four
Shinnosuke Oka, Japan, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold, 1 bronze
Three
Woojin Kim, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold
Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands, Cycling Track Cycling, 3 gold
Caeleb Dressel, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver
Zhanle Pan, China, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver
Nic Fink, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver
Jiayu Xu, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver
Jingyuan Zou, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 silver
Ryan Murphy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Kyle Chalmers, Australia, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze
Matthew Richardson, Australia, track cycling, 2x silver, 1x bronze
Boheng Zhang, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 silver, 1 bronze
Two
Rai Benjamin, United States, Track and Field, 2 gold
Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Cycling Road, 2 gold
Zhendong Fan, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold
Max Lemke, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold
Sanguk Oh, South Korea, Fencing, 2 Gold
Teddy Riner, France, Judo, 2 gold
Jacob Schopf, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold
Lihao Sheng, China, Shooting, 2 gold
Chuqin Wang, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold
Carlos Edriel Yulo, Philippines, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 gold
Hifumi Abe, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver
Jack Alexy, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Hunter Armstrong, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Bryce Deadmon, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Bobby Finke, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Joan-Benjamin Gaba, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver
Chris Guiliano, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Vincent Hancock, United States, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver
Koki Kano, Japan, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 silver
Iuri Leitao, Portugal, Track Cycling, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Yang Liu, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Kristof Milak, Hungary, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Luka Mkheidze, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver
Takanori Nagase, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver
Vernon Norwood, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Brian Daniel Pintado, Ecuador, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Haiyang Qin, China, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Matthew Richards, Great Britain, Swimming, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Duncan Scott, Great Britain, Swimming, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Charlie Swanson, United States, Swimming, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Letsile Tebogo, Botswana, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Zongyuan Wang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver
Thomas Ceccon, Italy, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Wooseok Lee, South Korea, Archery, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Noah Lyles, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Alvaro Martin, Spain, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
David Popovici, Romania, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Daniel Wiffen, Ireland, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Alex Yee, Great Britain, Triathlon, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Filippo Macchi, Italy, Fencing, 2 silver
Truls Moregard, Sweden, Table tennis, 2 silver
Sanshiro Murao, Japan, Judo, 2 silver
Jack Carlin, Great Britain, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Simone Consonni, Italy, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Brady Ellison, United States, Archery, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Carson Foster, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Filippo Ganna, Italy, Road Cycling, Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Soichi Hashimoto, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Luke Hobson, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Matthew Hudson-Smith, Great Britain, Athletics, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Minjong Kim, South Korea, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Willian Lima, Brazil, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Ryuju Nagayama, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Osmar Olvera Ibarra, Mexico, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Flynn Southam, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Kai Taylor, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Noah Williams, Great Britain, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Elijah Winnington, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Ruoteng Xiao, China, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Grant Fisher, United States, Track and Field, 2 Bronze
Matthew Glaetzer, Australia, Track Cycling, 2 Bronze
Alex Haydock-Wilson, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze
Ilya Kharun, Canada, Swimming, 2 bronze
Felix Lebrun, France, Table tennis, 2 bronze
Joonhwan Lee, South Korea, Judo, 2 bronze
Florent Manaudou, France, Swimming, 2 bronze
Stephen Nedoroscik, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 2 Bronze
Samuel Reardon, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze
WOMEN
Six
Yufei Zhang, China, Swimming, 1 silver, 5 bronze
Five
Torri Huske, United States, Swimming, 3 gold, 2 silver
Mollie O'Callaghan, Australia, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Regan Smith, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 3 silver
Kaylee McKeown, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze
Four
Simone Biles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 3 gold, 1 silver
Summer McIntosh, Canada, Swimming, 3 gold, 1 silver
Kate Douglass, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver
Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold, 2 silver
Gretchen Walsh, United States, Swimming, 2 Gold, 2 Silver
Katie Ledecky, United States, Swimming, 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Rebeca Andrade, Brazil, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
Junxuan Yang, China, Swimming, 1 silver, 3 bronze
Three
Lisa Carrington, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 3 gold
Sihyeon Lim, South Korea, Archery, 3 gold
Gabrielle Thomas, United States, Track and Field, 3 gold
Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, Cycling Track Cycling, 2 gold, 1 silver
Yingsha Sun, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold, 1 silver
Meg Harris, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 2 silver
Femke Bol, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Emma McKeon, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Emma Finucane, Great Britain, track cycling, 1 gold, 2 bronze
Sifan Hassan, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 2 bronze
Sunisa Lee, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Tamara Csipes, Hungary, Canoe sprint, 2 silver, 1 bronze
Qianting Tang, China, Swimming, 2 silver, 1 bronze
Two
Beatrice Chebet, Kenya, Athletics, 2 gold
Meng Chen, China, Table Tennis, 2 gold
Yiwen Chen, China, Diving, 2 gold
Kristen Faulkner, United States, Road Cycling, Track Cycling, 2 Gold
Jessica Fox, Australia, Canoe Slalom, 2 Gold
Alicia Hoskin, New Zealand, Canoe Sprint, 2 gold
Shayna Jack, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold
Lee Kiefer, United States, Fencing, 2 gold
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, United States, Track and Field, 2 Gold
Hongchan Quan, China, Diving, 2 gold
Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, Swimming, 2 gold
Jennifer Valente, United States, Cycling Track Cycling, 2 Gold
Liuyi Wang, China, Artistic Swimming, 2 gold
Qianyi Wang, China, Artistic Swimming, 2 gold
Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany, Equestrian, 2 gold
Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Roxana Anghel, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver
Ancuta Bodnar, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver
Kaylyn Brown, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Yuxi Chen, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 silver
Alice D'Amato, Italy, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Yuting Huang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Lieke Klaver, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Shamier Little, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Suhyeon Nam, South Korea, Archery, 1 gold, 1 silver
Cathelijn Peeters, Netherlands, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Maria Perez, Spain, Athletics, 1 gold, 1 silver
Simona Radis, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver
Sha'carri Richardson, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Lauren Scruggs, United States, Fencing, 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Alex Shackell, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Tatjana Smith, South Africa, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan, Judo, 1 gold, 1 silver
Ioana Vrinceanu, Romania, Rowing, 1 gold, 1 silver
Abbey Weitzeil, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver
Isabell Werth, Germany, Equestrian, 1 gold, 1 silver
Clarisse Agbegnenou, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Katharine Berkoff, United States, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Shirine Boukli, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Amandine Buchard, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Jade Carey, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Yani Chang, China, Diving, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Jordan Chiles, United States, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Laura Collett, Great Britain, Equestrian, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Sarah Leonie Cysique, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Romane Dicko, France, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Chlo Dygert, United States, Cycling Track Cycling, Road Cycling, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Melissa Jefferson, United States, Track and Field, 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Olga Kharlan, Ukraine, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Beatriz Souza, Brazil, Judo, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Katie Vincent, Canada, canoe sprint, 1 gold, 1 bronze
Auriane Mallo-Breton, France, Fencing, 2 silver
Simone Manuel, United States, Swimming, 2 silver
Iona Anderson, Australia, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Elinor Barker, Great Britain, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Nadia Battocletti, Italy, Athletics, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Manila Esposito, Italy, Artistic Gymnastics, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Lea Friedrich, Germany, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Haruka Funakubo, Japan, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Alida Dora Gazso, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Jule Marie Hake, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Hina Hayata, Japan, Table Tennis, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Mimi Huh, South Korea, Judo, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Mi Rae Kim, North Korea, Diving, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Paige Madden, United States, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Paulina Paszek, Germany, Canoe Sprint, 1 silver, 1 bronze
Austen Jewell Smith, United States, Shooting, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Ally Wollaston, New Zealand, Cycling Track Cycling, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Amber Anning, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze
Manu Bhaker, India, Shooting, 2 bronze
Sara Fojt, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze
Charlotte Fry, Great Britain, Equestrian, 2 Bronze
Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Hong Kong, Swimming, 2 bronze
Hayun Kim, South Korea, Judo, 2 bronze
Jemima Montag, Australia, Athletics, 2 Bronze
Jasmine Moore, United States, Track and Field, 2 Bronze
Laviai Nielsen, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze
Larissa Pimenta, Brazil, Judo, 2 bronze
Beth Potter, Great Britain, Triathlon, 2 Bronze
Noemi Pupp, Hungary, Canoe Sprint, 2 bronze
Yubin Shin, South Korea, Table Tennis, 2 Bronze
Kimberley Woods, Great Britain, Canoe Slalom, 2 Bronze
Qingfeng Wu, China, Swimming, 2 bronze
Nicole Yeargin, Great Britain, Athletics, 2 Bronze
Yiting Yu, China, Swimming, 2 bronze
