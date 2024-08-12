Thirteen-year-old boy electrocuted while playing cricket in Delhi





A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution when he came into contact with an electricity pole while playing cricket in Delhi's Ranhola area on the outskirts, police said on Sunday (August 11, 2024). On Saturday (August 10, 2024) at 1.27 pm, we received a PCR call at Ranhola police station about the death of a boy by electrocution, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Outside) Jimmy Chiram. The team found that the boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, was electrocuted when he came in contact with an iron pole that was supplying electricity to a gaushala, DCP Chiram said. He was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital in a PCR van where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said. Police said an FIR under Section 106(1) of the BNS has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Anita Devi demanded strict action against the gaushala (cow shed) and the Power Department. “My son, who was in class seven in a government school, went to play cricket with his friends on Saturday. He went to the gaushala to pick up the ball. He got an electric shock from a pole with an electric wire to a cow shed,” Ms. Devi said. Many small children go to the ground to play cricket, and it can happen to anyone. When my son was dying, no one came forward to save him. My elder son was screaming there to save his life, but no one even asked the gaushala members to switch off the electricity, she said. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed grief over the deaths and demanded an inquiry into the matter. Mr Sachdeva said in a statement that this was the seventh death due to negligence of power companies in Delhi. Such cases have become a matter of criminal negligence in maintenance of the power discoms. In all cases of electric shock deaths this year, a case of criminal negligence should be registered against the power discoms concerned, Mr Sachdeva said in a statement.

