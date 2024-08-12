Rossford Tennis builds on numbers and experience

ROSSFORD — The Rossford girls tennis team has four-letter winners back in seniors Sofia Sizemore, Amy Claypool, Samantha Maenle and Rileigh Clair.

First-year coach Justin Carmack hopes the Bulldogs can improve on their 3-13 record in two meetings last year with the experience they've gained.

Carmack coached at Toledo Waite for six years, leading the school to the 2023 Toledo City League championship, only the second girls tennis championship in the school's history.

The Northern Buckeye Conference has just four schools playing tennis, and the league needs five before NBC will play for the championship. That won't stop the Bulldogs from taking the court, though.

Carmack says his two best players will be Sizemore and Claypool.

“(They) have had some tough back-and-forth matches this fall to compete for that top spot,” Carmack said. “Both girls have beautiful ground strokes and are very consistent.

“Sofia’s best attribute is her ability to take almost any ball and as a left-handed player she offers a change-up for opponents. Amy has added a slice serve to her repertoire which will be useful in keeping her opponents on the edge of their seats.”

Carmack says Maenle “will be seeded third in singles.”

“Sam has been working hard on her net game, which will put pressure on her opponents to hit passing shots or lobs,” said Carmack.

Carmack says his doubles teams are in turmoil right now.

“The doubles teams will be mixed, but right now we're looking at (senior) Brittney Tingly and (junior) Justynne Jones and then Rileigh Clair and (freshman) Lexi Klocko or (senior) Rose Klocko,” Carmack said.

“Qualities that will make my doubles teams successful are their communication and closeness with their partner.

“Brittney and Justynne are also involved in the band, so they have that friendship that is sometimes so crucial for a successful doubles team. They know each other well, so hopefully that will come across on the court, because they have already shown that they can communicate fluently on the court.

“Honestly, I've seen huge improvements in my entire team, but especially in my doubles team, which is all new to the sport.”

Some of those first-year players put a lot of time into improving their game over the summer.

“I’m excited to see how my doubles team of Justynne and Brittney will do this year, as they are both new to the sport and have put a lot of time and effort into perfecting their skills this summer,” said Carmack.

“They have a bond because they've been in the band together for a few years here in Rossford and it's paid off so far this summer,” Carmack said.

“I have high hopes for freshman Lexi Klocko. When you have a freshman, you hope that she'll quickly get up to speed and catch the bug that will get her hooked. And we can build on that for the next three years.

“Rose Klocko will not be outdone by her sister and she has worked hard this season to perfect her skills. Rose played her freshman and sophomore season and I hope she can pick up where she left off as a sophomore.”

Although an attempt is being made to find a fifth team in the NBC, the four teams that already have tennis keep each other on the schedule.

“Playing against the other teams in the conference during my time in Waite has given me an insight into the level of competition with Fostoria, Oak Harbor and Maumee and I don't see why we can't compete with them,” Carmack said.

“We'll know very quickly because we start the season with Maumee and Fostoria in two of our first three games.”

However the season goes, Carmack believes he has a team that will gel well together as the season progresses.

“The strength of the team is that they are a tight-knit group that all get along well,” Carmack said. “We have mini-leagues and matches that we play during training and summer training and they are very supportive of each other and it is clear that they bond outside of the tennis season as well.

“Our weakness is our inexperience in tennis and we will rely on players in their first year to step up and play on the college team and obviously win crucial matches, which will allow our team to win competitions.

“This is an amazing group of girls who have dedicated their summer to improving the Rossford tennis program. We have maximized our open courts and they have worked tirelessly to use all of our time on the court to perfect our skills.”