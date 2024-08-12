With Hockey Bronze, PR Sreejesh poses in traditional costume in front of the Eiffel Tower







A picture of legendary Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is going viral on social media. The former Indian player, who was part of the team that secured a podium finish at the Paris Olympics, was seen in front of the Eiffel Tower, flaunting his bronze medal. What also catches the eye in the picture is the traditional costume that the star was wearing. Interestingly, Sreejesh ended his international career with the end of India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics. The recently retired Sreejesh, who defended goal like a wall for almost two decades before retiring on a high with a second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, believes India has enough talent to find a suitable replacement for him. The 36-year-old Sreejesh played a formidable role in India's bid for the Olympics and played a key role in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spain in the bronze medal match. “There will be no vacuum. Someone will definitely come in my place. All sports are like that. Sachin Tendulkar was there and now Virat Kohli is there and tomorrow someone will take his place. So, Sreejesh was there yesterday but tomorrow someone else will take his place,” the keeper told PTI in an interview at India House in Paris. Sreejesh, who has been given a mentor role with the Indian junior team, says his life has revolved around hockey all these years and now that he has retired, he doesn't know what he will do. “It's like I'm missing my life. I don't know anything else but hockey. From the first day I went to the camp in 2002 until now, I've been with them. “I don't know what I'm going to miss; maybe I'll find out when I get home. From the morning I'm out with them — training, gym, on the field — there's always a nice atmosphere. Pep talks, team meetings, you have to shout at them, even call them names,” he said. “The days of celebrating after a win or crying together after a loss, that's my life. Maybe we don't know what it's like to be outside,” he said. (With PTI inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/olympics-2024/with-hockey-bronze-pr-sreejeshs-poses-in-traditional-costume-in-front-of-eifel-tower-6314926 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos