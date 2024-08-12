Sports
Olympic Games | China retains women's table tennis team title at Paris 2024
The gold medalists of the Chinese team celebrate the victory of the women's table tennis team during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The Chinese women's table tennis team retained its Paris 2024 Olympic title by beating Japan 3-0 in the final on Saturday.
This victory not only gave China its 37th gold medal at these Games, but also marked a historic milestone: the Chinese delegation won its 300th gold medal in the history of the Summer Olympics.
With the star trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, China triumphed after a series of one doubles and two singles matches against the Japanese Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano, which they won 3-2, 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.
However, the victory for China was not exactly a piece of cake, especially in the opening doubles match, where Chen and Wang had a tough time against Hayata and Harimoto, losing the first game 11-9.
“The first doubles were crucial. They set the tone and can boost morale for the next matches,” Chen explained.
“We faced great difficulties and our opponents performed beyond expectations,” Wang said.
“When we were behind, we never gave up. We trusted each other and believed we could get through it,” Chen continued.
When the Chinese duo won that final point, Wang said she couldn't hold back the tears. “It was an incredibly emotional moment.”
Earlier in the day, South Korea defeated Germany to take bronze.
The women's team gold is China's fifth consecutive Olympic title in this category since its introduction at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
“We were such a close team and it's indescribable to win the championship together,” Wang said.
After winning gold in mixed doubles, men's and women's singles and the men's team tournament, China has now won all five gold medals in table tennis at the Paris Olympics.
Gold medalists of the Chinese team pose during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Gold medalists of the Chinese team pose during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
The gold medalists of the Chinese team attend the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
The gold medalists of the Chinese team attend the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
The gold medalists of the Chinese team celebrate the victory of the women's table tennis team during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Gold medalists of the Chinese team pose during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Gold medalists of the Chinese team make a gesture during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
The gold medalists of the Chinese team celebrate the victory of the women's table tennis team during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
The gold medalists of the Chinese team, the silver medalists of the Japanese team and the bronze medalists of the South Korean team pose during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Gold medalists of the Chinese team react during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Team China waves to spectators after the women's team table tennis gold medal match between China and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Team China celebrates the women's team table tennis gold medal match between China and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Team China waves to spectators after the women's team table tennis gold medal match between China and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Chen Meng (L)/Wang Manyu of China compete against Hayata Hina/Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the China-Japan women's table tennis team gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chen Meng (R)/Wang Manyu (L) of China react during their match against Hayata Hina/Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's table tennis team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts during a match against Hirano Miu of Japan during the China-Japan women's table tennis team gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Sun Yingsha of China competes against Hirano Miu of Japan during the China-Japan women's team table tennis gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Team China before the gold medal match in table tennis between China and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chen Meng (R, top)/Wang Manyu (L) of China compete against Hayata Hina/Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the China-Japan women's table tennis team gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chen Meng (top R)/Wang Manyu (top L) of China react during their match against Hayata Hina/Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's table tennis team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chen Meng (L)/Wang Manyu of China react during their match against Hayata Hina/Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's table tennis team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Chen Meng (top L)/Wang Manyu (top R) of China react during their match against Hayata Hina/Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's table tennis team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Team China before the gold medal match in table tennis between China and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts during a match against Hirano Miu of Japan during the China-Japan women's table tennis team gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
|
Sources
2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0812/c90000-20204790.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olympic Games | China retains women's table tennis team title at Paris 2024
- How Trump and Harris' 2024 Campaigns Come Down to Reality TV vs. TikTok
- Stock Market, Economy & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- With Hockey Bronze, PR Sreejesh poses in traditional costume in front of the Eiffel Tower
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi and Defense Minister Prabowo Review Progress of IKN Development President Jokowi and Defense Minister Prabowo Review Progress of IKN Development
- Who has won the most gold medals at the 2024 Olympics? Find out the US rankings – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Rossford Tennis builds on numbers and experience
- Donald Trump Mistaken Willie Brown For Former Sen. Nate Holden In Helicopter Story, Holden Says
- Thirteen-year-old boy electrocuted while playing cricket in Delhi
- Modi launches over 100 climate-resilient crops | Latest News India
- Meta's Instagram Back Online in Turkey After 9 Days as Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Government Lifts Ban – Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)
- Jokowi clearly states that the IKN transfer is not just a change of location, but that it