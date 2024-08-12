Olympic Games | China retains women's table tennis team title at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 10:54, August 12, 2024

The gold medalists of the Chinese team celebrate the victory of the women's table tennis team during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The Chinese women's table tennis team retained its Paris 2024 Olympic title by beating Japan 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

This victory not only gave China its 37th gold medal at these Games, but also marked a historic milestone: the Chinese delegation won its 300th gold medal in the history of the Summer Olympics.

With the star trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, China triumphed after a series of one doubles and two singles matches against the Japanese Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano, which they won 3-2, 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

However, the victory for China was not exactly a piece of cake, especially in the opening doubles match, where Chen and Wang had a tough time against Hayata and Harimoto, losing the first game 11-9.

“The first doubles were crucial. They set the tone and can boost morale for the next matches,” Chen explained.

“We faced great difficulties and our opponents performed beyond expectations,” Wang said.

“When we were behind, we never gave up. We trusted each other and believed we could get through it,” Chen continued.

When the Chinese duo won that final point, Wang said she couldn't hold back the tears. “It was an incredibly emotional moment.”

Earlier in the day, South Korea defeated Germany to take bronze.

The women's team gold is China's fifth consecutive Olympic title in this category since its introduction at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“We were such a close team and it's indescribable to win the championship together,” Wang said.

After winning gold in mixed doubles, men's and women's singles and the men's team tournament, China has now won all five gold medals in table tennis at the Paris Olympics.

Gold medalists of the Chinese team pose during the victory ceremony for the women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

