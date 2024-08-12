Qualifying rounds underway in Mason





MASON, Ohio The Cincinnati Open got underway Sunday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. This year's field includes seven former champions of the event and more than 100 players who competed at the Paris Olympics, though many won't take the court until the main draw begins. However, the Cincinnati Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Tour 1000 level event, meaning the qualifying rounds that began Sunday morning still feature some of the best players in professional tennis. World No. 94 Borna Coric Former Cincinnati Open champion Borna Coric lost to Italian Lorenzo Sonego to open qualifying on Sunday in a three-setter. Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is back in Cincinnati and began her qualifying campaign, after a short trip, with a three-set win as a wildcard over Anna Blinkova. More:When will Cincinnati natives JJ Wolf and Peyton Stearns play in the Cincinnati Open? There will be eight qualifiers from both the men’s and women’s fields who will win two matches over the next two days to progress to the main draw. The qualifying rounds will be completed and the men’s main draw will begin during the evening session on Monday. The women’s main draw will begin on Tuesday. More:Cincinnati Open draws: Here's when the best tennis players take the court in Mason Sunday's Qualifying Results ATP WC Brandon Holt d. No. 4 Dusan Lajović 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; No. 11 Corentin Moutet d. Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-4; Marton Fucsovics d. No. 7 Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Yoshihito Nishioka d. Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-1; WK Zachary Svajda d. Facundo Diaz Acosta 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 Alex Michelsen d. Zizou Bergs 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; WC Mackenzie McDonald d. No. 12 Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-4; Alt. Arthur Cazaux d. No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7, 6-3, 7-5; No. 6 Lorenzo Sonego d. Borna Coric 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 14 Rinky Hijikata d. Jaimee Floyd Angele 6-1, 6-1; Jaume Munar d. No. 8 Hugo Gaston 7-6, 6-2; Aleksander Kovacevic d. No. 2 Pedro Martinez 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Aleksander Vukic d. No. 10 Jakob Mensik 7-6, 6-2; No. 1 Nuno Borges d. World Championship JJ Wolf 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 More:Cincinnati native JJ Wolf loses to Nuno Borges in Cincinnati Open qualifying WTA No. 1 Magdalena Frech d. Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 2-1 (ret); No. 14 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro d. Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-2; Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. No. 2 Xiyu Wang 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; Varvara Gracheva d. Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Lulu Zon d. Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-0; No. 15 Harriet Dart d. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 2-6, 6-0; Elina Avanesyan d. World Championship Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-1; No. 9 Lucia Bronzetti d. World Championship Marina Stakusic 6-3, 6-7, 6-2; No. 16 Martina Trevisan d. Arina Rodionova 6-1, 4-6, 7-6; Ashlyn Krueger d. No. 8 Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-0; World Championships Naomi Osaka d. No. 11 Anna Blinkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Erika Andreeva d. No. 7 Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-2; No. 13 Yafan Wang d. Sara Errani 6-3, 6-0; WK Robin Montgomery d. No. 6 Cristina Bucsa 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 Katie Volynets d. Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 7-5; No. 12 Taylor Townsend d. Chloe Paquet 6-3, 6-4. Monday's program Qualifying rounds ATP 11.00 am (grandstand): World Cup Brandon Holt (USA) vs. WK Zachary Svajda (USA) 11.00 am (Court 4): Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) vs. Alt. Arthur Cazaux (France) 11.00 am (Court 7): Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) vs. Corentin Moutet (France) Not before 12:30 (grandstand): Alex Michelsen (USA) vs WC Mackenzie McDonald (USA) Not before 12:30 (Stadium 3): Nuno Borges (Portugal) Alexander Vukic (Australia) Not before 12.30 pm (Court 4): Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) vs. Jaume Munar (Spain) Not before 12.30 pm (Court 7): Aleksander Kovacevic (USA) vs. Rinky Hijikata (Australia) WTA 11:00 am (Center Court): Elina Avanesyan (Armenia) vs Harriet Dart (Great Britain) 11.00 am (Stadium 3): Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) vs. Varvara Gracheva (France) 11.00 am (Court 10): Magdalena Frech (Poland) vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) 12:30 p.m. (Center Court): Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 12:30 pm (Court 10): Lulu Sun (New Zealand) vs. Lucia Bronzetti (Italy) Not before 2.30 pm (grandstand): Katie Volynets (USA) vs Taylor Townsend (USA) Not before 2.30 pm (Court 10): Robin Montgomery (USA) vs. Martina Trevisan (Italy) Not before 2.30pm (Court 4): Erika Andreeva (Russia) vs. Yafan Wang (China) Main tournament Monday (ATP) Not before 2:00 PM (Court 7): Sander Gille (Belgium)/Jordan Vliegen (Belgium) vs. Arthur Fils (France)/Nicolas Jarry (Chile) Not before 3:00 p.m. (Center Court): Flavio Cobolli (Italy) vs. #10 Tommy Paul (USA) Not before 4:00 PM (grandstand): Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)/Casper Rudd (Norway) vs. Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia) Not before 4pm (court 7): Lloyd Glasspool (Great Britain)/Ugo Humbert (France) vs. #6 Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) Not before 6:00 p.m. (Center Court): Robert Cash (USA)/JJ Tracy (USA) vs. #8 Max Purcell (Australia)/Jordan Thompson (Australia) Followed by (Center Court): Karen Khachanov (Russia) vs. Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) The Enquirer will update this story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/tennis/2024/08/11/cincinnati-open-tennis-tournament-qualifying-rounds-results-schedule-in-mason/74759044007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos