OU footballers discuss first practice match of 2024, pre-season camp

NORMAN OU football held its first practice game of pre-season training camp last week.

With 19 days to go until the Sooners’ first regular-season game, the preparation is in full swing. New coordinators Zac Alley, Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley are finding their feet, while starting quarterback Jackson Arnold is working on getting used to leading the offense.

After speaking with players Saturday night, here's what we learned about the closed practice game and who stood out for the Sooners during training camp:

OU attack line makes early impression

More than a week after defenseman Damonic Williams warned fans and media not to doubt OU's rebuilt offensive line, PJ Adebawore agreed.

The offensive line was the Sooners’ biggest question mark heading into camp, as they added five transfers. Adebawore, a second-year defensive lineman who has a shot at breaking out this season, gave the line a boost after practice Saturday night.

“They're definitely SEC-ready tackles,” said Adebawore, a former five-star recruit. “Legitimate tackles that give me really good looks. They're going to have a season.”

Who was Adebawore the toughest against? Michigan State transfer Spencer Brown and junior Jacob Sexton, both of whom appear to be competing for the starting tackle spot.

North Texas transfer Febechi Nwaiwu, a likely starter at guard, was mostly tight-lipped about the scrimmage, other than to note the positives and negatives. He did yell at the tackles and admitted that he thinks the group is “moving upward” and “constantly getting better, constantly tweaking these little details.”

“There's always things that can be improved,” Nwaiwu said of the line's performance in the scrimmage. “It's never going to be good enough. But I think we're headed in the right direction and we have a bright future ahead of us.

“It was fun to be there, to feel the atmosphere of a game, to see bullets flying everywhere and to really be able to play at full speed without coaches coming at you. It was a really good experience.”

OU Footballers to Watch Out For in Defense

When asked which player in defence was not talked about enough, Adebawore did not hesitate to boast about one of his fellow defenders.

“R. Mason Thomas,” Adebawore said. “I think he's definitely one to put on the watch list because he's going to have a season.”

Thomas seems to stand out at every preseason camp. When he arrived on campus for the 2022 season as a 17-year-old, he caught the attention of players with his outlandish athleticism. That season, he played in 10 games and recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry, but he missed three games due to injury.

In 2023, he played in nine games in a rotational role as a defensive end, missing four games with an injury, and totaled nine tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, two hurries and a pass breakup. Will this finally be the season that Thomas stays healthy and breaks out?

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kip Lewis made a name for himself last season and is expected to dominate the middle of the defense alongside All-American Danny Stutsman. He said Saturday that the linebackers will rotate between middle linebacker and weak side linebacker and he is not yet sure who will play which spot.

Lewis said that besides Stutsman, other experienced players, such as junior Jaren Kanak and Kobe McKinzie, have stepped up as leaders and coached players through mistakes.

“I've seen a lot of development in Lewis Carter,” Lewis added. “He's my guy. Everything I know, I try to put into him. I just want Lewis to be as great as I know he can be.”

Zac Alley is 'a great communicator'

According to Lewis, Alley has helped the players simplify things on the field and in the film room.

He calls him a “mini (Brent Venables).”

“(It was) good to watch the film after the scrimmage,” Lewis said. “We just go through the mistakes and what we really did and just have to keep going and get better. He was under (Venables) for a while, so he sounds a little bit like him sometimes, and so we're used to it already, so we can fire right back at him.”

Alley matched Venables' intensity during the portion of practice open to the media on Monday, but took time between each practice to talk to players individually. Stutsman said in the spring that Alley is calmer than Venables and has been an effective teacher.

“He's a great communicator,” Adebawore said. “I think he's very good at explaining, and I think he's very good at setting guys up for success.

