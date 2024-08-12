Torrance tennis star wins USTA Billie Jean King 18s National Championship at Barnes Tennis Center – San Diego Union-Tribune





Southern California teenager Iva Jovic enjoyed success as a doubles champion at this year's USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 18s National Championships, the Australia Junior Open and the Wimbledon Girls tournament. Now add a milestone to the singles title for third-seeded Jovic, 16, of Torrance. She defeated No. 5 Valerie Glozman, of Bellevue, Wash., 7-6 (8), 6-3, at the Barnes Center on Sunday in a matchup of players who have pulled off surprise victories in the semifinals. The win earns him a wildcard into the main draw of this year's US Open, with a first-round prize of $100,000. “I'm so excited,” Jovic said. “I didn't expect to get this far in the tournament. It's just incredible to know that I'm going to play in the US Open.” Jovic also continued his best performance in doubles by once again playing as the top-seeded team with partner Tyra Caterina Grant of Miami Beach, Florida. They won 6-2, 6-0 over No. 7 Victoria Osuigwe of Brandenton, Florida, and Myra Iyenger of Paradise Valley, Arizona. The singles final began with an endurance test as the first set lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes before the match ended in the extended tiebreaker on the third set point. Overall, the match lasted 2:11. “In the second set I was just thinking about what a long week it had been, and I was really tired,” said Jovic, who missed last year's tournament with a right foot injury that sidelined her for six months. “So I had to use my energy and really focus so I didn't have to play another set.” To close out the match, Jovic won the last three games and then dropped her racket to celebrate the winning point on an unforced error. With the victory, Jovic also took revenge for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Glozman earlier this year in their only other meeting. The match started with Jovic jumping to a 4-1 lead, largely dictating the court movement with her precise shots, but Glozman adjusted and tied the score at 4-4. “When I went out, I played a title too conservatively, and she could run me around, and I could feel it in my legs,” said Glozman, 17, who also advanced to the final two years ago and the semifinals last summer. “I knew I had to be more aggressive, so I stepped it up.” Leading 5-4, Jovic used the first of her three aces to establish a set point, but then double-faulted and ultimately lost the game. A let shot fell in the tiebreaker to give Glozman a set point at 6-5, but Jovic won the next three points. Glozman, who is leaving for Stanford, was given a wildcard spot in qualifying for the US Open. It is her third year in a row that she will travel to New York for the tournament. Jovic became the second player in four years to win both the singles and doubles titles. Ashlyn Krueger, of Lewisville, Texas, who accomplished the feat in 2021, is now ranked 82nd in the WTA with $1,248,835 in career winnings, which she began last week. In the singles semifinals, Jovic defeated reigning champion and top seed Clervie Ngounoue of Orlando, Florida, 6-1, 6-2. Ngounoue was looking to become the first repeat winner since 1999. Thien is a freelance writer. Originally published: August 11, 2024 at 6:04 PM

