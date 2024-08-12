Latest hockey news and updates

~Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and RK Roy Hockey Academy have been crowned champions in the Women's and Men's categories respectively~ New Delhi, August 11, 2024: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and RK Roy Hockey Academy were crowned champions in the women’s and men’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B today in New Delhi. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Har Hockey Academy to claim the top spot while Anantapur Sports Academy finished third after defeating RK Roy Hockey Academy in the Women’s category. In the Men’s category, RK Roy Hockey Academy emerged victorious against Army Boys Sports Company in the final while Har Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy to finish third. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Har Hockey Academy 1-0 in the final of the women's category. Verma Taniya (43) broke the deadlock in the third quarter and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defended the slender lead to clinch the gold medal. Anantapur Sports Academy defeated RK Roy Hockey Academy 3-2 to finish third in the women's category. RK Roy Hockey Academy took the lead through Aind Anjani (12) but a quick brace from Talari Bhavana (25, 26, 55) turned the match in Anantapur Sports Academy's favour. Aind Alisa (39) equalised for RK Roy Hockey Academy in the third quarter but a last-second goal from Talari Bhavana sealed the victory for Anantapur Sports Academy. RK Roy Hockey Academy defeated Army Boys Sports Company 2-2 (4-3 SO) in the final of the Men's category. Arjun (3, 52) scored twice for Army Boys Sports Company while captain Kumar Vinay (35) and Hemrom Namjan (42) found the net for RK Roy Hockey Academy in regulation time. Bhengra Sukuvan and Hemrom Birsa converted their penalty shootouts for RK Roy Hockey Academy. And Bhengra Sukuvan stepped up twice to score from the penalty spot after Purti Antoni Sandi and captain Kumar Vinay were fouled during their shootouts. Har Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy 3 – 3 (3 – 0 SO) in penalty shootouts in the Men's category to finish third. Siddharth (5) and Captain Tashu (12, 18) scored for Ghumanhera Risers Academy while Ajay (9), Karan (38) and Duhan Dipesh (48) equalised for Har Hockey Academy and forced penalty shootouts. Duhan Dipesh, Mohit Jhunjhar and Karan scored in shootouts to confirm victory for Har Hockey Academy.

