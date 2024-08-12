Feature: How Paris 2024 Redefines Borders – Xinhua

Athletes enjoy the fireworks spectacle during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, August 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games celebrated athletes of all ages who pushed boundaries and inspired the world, proving that the Olympic spirit is not bound by age, gender or societal boundaries.

by sports writers Dong Yixing, Li Chunyu and Wang Hengzhi

PARIS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are not just about winning medals. They are about pushing boundaries, redefining what is possible and inspiring millions of people around the world.

From experienced athletes competing at the highest level to young prodigies making their Olympic debut, Paris has shown that the Olympic spirit knows no boundaries of age, gender or society.

Tony Estanguet (4th from left), President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (4th from right) attend the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, August 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER

One of the most compelling stories of Paris 2024 is that of Ni Xia Lian, a 61-year-old table tennis player representing Luxembourg. Ni was competing in her sixth Olympic Games, making her the oldest competitor in the history of Olympic table tennis.

In her debut in Paris, Ni defeated a much younger Turkish opponent Sibel Altinkaya. “I have done my job. I am so happy that I will face Sun Yingsha in the next round. It is a rare opportunity to learn from her,” Ni said with a smile after her victory.

Despite ultimately losing to the world No. 1, Ni's performance was nothing short of inspiring. “You never really appreciate how good she is until you meet her,” Ni admitted.

“Aunt Ni's athleticism is something I admire a lot,” said Sun, who was also moved by the experience. “No matter how far behind she is, she's always fighting, she's always thinking of ways to improve.”

Ni Xialian of Luxembourg reacts before the women's singles round of 64 table tennis match against Sibel Altinkaya of Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Skateboarding icon Andy MacDonald, 51, also managed to escape the park in charming fashion, despite missing the final of the Olympic park event.

“You don’t stop skating because you get old,” MacDonald said. “You get old because you stop skating.”

MacDonald’s journey to the Olympics was driven by a late-blooming dream after a 30-year professional career. Competing against athletes half his age, he emphasized that the Olympics are not just about competition, but also about the joy of sport and camaraderie.

“Skateboarding is about pushing each other to be the best we can be. It’s about fun, passion and friendship,” he said.

Another veteran to watch is Timo Boll. The 43-year-old German table tennis legend also won the hearts of fans during his seventh and final Olympic participation.

Boll's Olympic final was anything but happy, as his team was defeated by Sweden in the thrilling quarter-final. Boll, as always, remained calm and collected and fought until the very end.

Timo Boll of Germany serves against Lin Shidong of China during the round of 16 of the men's singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

But in the end he couldn't hold back his tears as he received a standing ovation from the Parisian audience.

His old rival and friend, China's Ma Long, paid tribute to Boll's influence on the sport. “Boll is a player who is respected by all table tennis athletes,” Ma said. “His skills, his character – everything about him is admirable.”

At the other end of the spectrum, there were also athletes present who were just starting their Olympic journey, such as in Paris 2024.

At just 11 years old, Chinese skateboarder Zheng Haohao became the youngest member of China's Olympic team. Competing in the women's park, Zheng demonstrated not only her immense talent, but also a level of poise and maturity beyond her years.

Zheng Haohao of China participates in the preliminary rounds of the women's skateboarding event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, August 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

During the preliminary rounds, Zheng's first run earned her a solid score, but her attempts at more difficult tricks in subsequent runs did not go as planned. Still, her enthusiasm was undiminished.

“Out of 10, I would only give myself 3 or 4 points because I messed up the last two runs,” Zheng said.

“But when I go back to school and my classmates ask about my summer job, I can say that I took some time out to participate in the Olympics,” the teenager says proudly.

DETERMINATION AND TRIUMPH

In Tahiti, 15-year-old Yang Siqi made waves as China's first Olympic surfer. Despite challenging conditions and seasoned competitors, Yang finished impressively in the top 16, despite uncertainty and nerves against American rival Caroline Marks.

Yang and her coach, Luo Yang, saw this experience as a stepping stone to future challenges, aiming for national and international competitions.

Yang Siqi of China competes in the second heat of the women's surfing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, on July 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

A groundbreaking moment took place on the tennis courts at Roland Garros when China's Zheng Qinwen won gold in the women's singles, becoming the first Asian woman to do so.

Her journey was marked by fierce competition and important victories over top opponents, including a dramatic match against world number 1 Iga Swiatek.

Zheng's victory was celebrated with immense national pride as she lay on the clay court with the Chinese flag draped proudly beside her. It was a historic achievement for Asian participation in international tennis.

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's singles against Donna Vekic of Croatia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

In the pool, Pan Zhanle made headlines by setting a new world record in the men's 100-meter freestyle. He took gold and confirmed his status as a pioneering athlete for China, breaking the old Western records and marking a major step forward for Chinese swimming on the Olympic stage.

The story of triumph was also told by the Chinese men's 4x100m medley relay team. Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun and Pan won the first Chinese gold in this event, setting a new standard in a competition long dominated by the United States.

Team China's gold medalists attend the victory ceremony of the men's 4 x 100-meter medley relay swimming during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on August 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

The Olympic spirit was also embodied by British shooter Amber Rutter, who competed in the women's skeet event shortly after giving birth. Her silver medal was a testament to her determination and ability to combine new motherhood with top-level sporting performance.

OUTSIDE THE PLAYING FIELD

Chinese innovations in manufacturing and technology are subtly changing aspects of the Olympics as athletes compete for gold.

Alibaba’s digital cloud services are at the forefront of technological development. Their AI-powered Cloud 3.0 and multi-camera replay systems have transformed the way spectators experience the Olympic Games.

These developments, developed in collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Service (OBS), allow spectators to watch slow-motion replays from different perspectives, creating an immersive viewing experience.

Visitors visit the Alibaba Pavilion at the Vivatech trade fair for technology startups and innovation in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Yiannis Exarchos, Chief Executive of OBS, commented: “With around half of the world’s population watching the Games, technologies like Alibaba Cloud help us tell the stories of the world’s best athletes and bring the world together in more exciting and inspiring ways.”

A more tangible aspect of China's presence at the Paris Olympics stadium was the presence of Hebei Zhangkong Barbell Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a major player in the supply of weightlifting equipment.

From a small workshop in the countryside, this company has grown in 31 years to become a household name in the sporting goods industry. It is an example of the growth that China has experienced in the past thirty years.

Leading a team to Paris, the company's deputy general manager Zhang Yi emphasized their commitment to quality, saying: “We hope that our products and team will perform well and show the 'Chinese strength' in a different form.”

Elsewhere, Taishan Sports has grown into a leading manufacturer of judo mats and sets the industry standard in many areas.

“We have learned to communicate through technology and rules since we entered this niche,” said Lin Longjiang, head of Taishan's foreign affairs department.