Sports
Feature: How Paris 2024 Redefines Borders – Xinhua
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games celebrated athletes of all ages who pushed boundaries and inspired the world, proving that the Olympic spirit is not bound by age, gender or societal boundaries.
by sports writers Dong Yixing, Li Chunyu and Wang Hengzhi
PARIS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are not just about winning medals. They are about pushing boundaries, redefining what is possible and inspiring millions of people around the world.
From experienced athletes competing at the highest level to young prodigies making their Olympic debut, Paris has shown that the Olympic spirit knows no boundaries of age, gender or society.
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER
One of the most compelling stories of Paris 2024 is that of Ni Xia Lian, a 61-year-old table tennis player representing Luxembourg. Ni was competing in her sixth Olympic Games, making her the oldest competitor in the history of Olympic table tennis.
In her debut in Paris, Ni defeated a much younger Turkish opponent Sibel Altinkaya. “I have done my job. I am so happy that I will face Sun Yingsha in the next round. It is a rare opportunity to learn from her,” Ni said with a smile after her victory.
Despite ultimately losing to the world No. 1, Ni's performance was nothing short of inspiring. “You never really appreciate how good she is until you meet her,” Ni admitted.
“Aunt Ni's athleticism is something I admire a lot,” said Sun, who was also moved by the experience. “No matter how far behind she is, she's always fighting, she's always thinking of ways to improve.”
Skateboarding icon Andy MacDonald, 51, also managed to escape the park in charming fashion, despite missing the final of the Olympic park event.
“You don’t stop skating because you get old,” MacDonald said. “You get old because you stop skating.”
MacDonald’s journey to the Olympics was driven by a late-blooming dream after a 30-year professional career. Competing against athletes half his age, he emphasized that the Olympics are not just about competition, but also about the joy of sport and camaraderie.
“Skateboarding is about pushing each other to be the best we can be. It’s about fun, passion and friendship,” he said.
Another veteran to watch is Timo Boll. The 43-year-old German table tennis legend also won the hearts of fans during his seventh and final Olympic participation.
Boll's Olympic final was anything but happy, as his team was defeated by Sweden in the thrilling quarter-final. Boll, as always, remained calm and collected and fought until the very end.
But in the end he couldn't hold back his tears as he received a standing ovation from the Parisian audience.
His old rival and friend, China's Ma Long, paid tribute to Boll's influence on the sport. “Boll is a player who is respected by all table tennis athletes,” Ma said. “His skills, his character – everything about him is admirable.”
At the other end of the spectrum, there were also athletes present who were just starting their Olympic journey, such as in Paris 2024.
At just 11 years old, Chinese skateboarder Zheng Haohao became the youngest member of China's Olympic team. Competing in the women's park, Zheng demonstrated not only her immense talent, but also a level of poise and maturity beyond her years.
During the preliminary rounds, Zheng's first run earned her a solid score, but her attempts at more difficult tricks in subsequent runs did not go as planned. Still, her enthusiasm was undiminished.
“Out of 10, I would only give myself 3 or 4 points because I messed up the last two runs,” Zheng said.
“But when I go back to school and my classmates ask about my summer job, I can say that I took some time out to participate in the Olympics,” the teenager says proudly.
DETERMINATION AND TRIUMPH
In Tahiti, 15-year-old Yang Siqi made waves as China's first Olympic surfer. Despite challenging conditions and seasoned competitors, Yang finished impressively in the top 16, despite uncertainty and nerves against American rival Caroline Marks.
Yang and her coach, Luo Yang, saw this experience as a stepping stone to future challenges, aiming for national and international competitions.
A groundbreaking moment took place on the tennis courts at Roland Garros when China's Zheng Qinwen won gold in the women's singles, becoming the first Asian woman to do so.
Her journey was marked by fierce competition and important victories over top opponents, including a dramatic match against world number 1 Iga Swiatek.
Zheng's victory was celebrated with immense national pride as she lay on the clay court with the Chinese flag draped proudly beside her. It was a historic achievement for Asian participation in international tennis.
In the pool, Pan Zhanle made headlines by setting a new world record in the men's 100-meter freestyle. He took gold and confirmed his status as a pioneering athlete for China, breaking the old Western records and marking a major step forward for Chinese swimming on the Olympic stage.
The story of triumph was also told by the Chinese men's 4x100m medley relay team. Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun and Pan won the first Chinese gold in this event, setting a new standard in a competition long dominated by the United States.
The Olympic spirit was also embodied by British shooter Amber Rutter, who competed in the women's skeet event shortly after giving birth. Her silver medal was a testament to her determination and ability to combine new motherhood with top-level sporting performance.
OUTSIDE THE PLAYING FIELD
Chinese innovations in manufacturing and technology are subtly changing aspects of the Olympics as athletes compete for gold.
Alibaba’s digital cloud services are at the forefront of technological development. Their AI-powered Cloud 3.0 and multi-camera replay systems have transformed the way spectators experience the Olympic Games.
These developments, developed in collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Service (OBS), allow spectators to watch slow-motion replays from different perspectives, creating an immersive viewing experience.
Yiannis Exarchos, Chief Executive of OBS, commented: “With around half of the world’s population watching the Games, technologies like Alibaba Cloud help us tell the stories of the world’s best athletes and bring the world together in more exciting and inspiring ways.”
A more tangible aspect of China's presence at the Paris Olympics stadium was the presence of Hebei Zhangkong Barbell Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a major player in the supply of weightlifting equipment.
From a small workshop in the countryside, this company has grown in 31 years to become a household name in the sporting goods industry. It is an example of the growth that China has experienced in the past thirty years.
Leading a team to Paris, the company's deputy general manager Zhang Yi emphasized their commitment to quality, saying: “We hope that our products and team will perform well and show the 'Chinese strength' in a different form.”
Elsewhere, Taishan Sports has grown into a leading manufacturer of judo mats and sets the industry standard in many areas.
“We have learned to communicate through technology and rules since we entered this niche,” said Lin Longjiang, head of Taishan's foreign affairs department.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20240812/4bb1d5579f2e4736bd6f057d9cf23ade/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Feature: How Paris 2024 Redefines Borders – Xinhua
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi: IKN investment reaches IDR 56.2 trillion President Jokowi: IKN investment reaches IDR 56.2 trillion
- Thousands take to the streets across Britain to protest against far-right violence
- Latest hockey news and updates
- Museums in the spotlight of cultural appeal
- Donald Trump's presidential debate raises questions
- PM Modi unveils 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient crop varieties
- A man has been arrested for climbing the Eiffel Tower before the Olympics closing ceremony. #BBCNews
- US death rate falls in 2023, COVID-19 becomes 10th leading cause of death
- Torrance tennis star wins USTA Billie Jean King 18s National Championship at Barnes Tennis Center – San Diego Union-Tribune
- DVIDS – News – Understanding the 'Megaquake' Hype
- It Ends With Us Hits $80M Worldwide Opening; Despicable Me 4 Surpasses $800M