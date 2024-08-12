Saina Nehwal on cricket vs badminton debate: Jasprit Bumrah can't handle my 300 km/h smash





Saina Nehwal believes that cricket is riskier than badminton. However, the ace badminton player does not think that people choose sports based on their risk level.

Saina made the comments during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra in a podcast. Nehwal then remarked that he could handle Jasprit Bumrah's bowling without any training. She said it was like a cricketer handling a 300 kmph badminton smash from her.

Saina was told that people had died while playing cricket, which indicates the dangerous nature of the game. However, badminton poses no such challenge to its players, the anchor said.

Who plays cricket to get killed? That is not my point. Nobody talks about killing or being killed. You go to extremes. You do not join the army and go to war. This is a game you play to win, to lose and to make your country proud, said Saina Nehwal.

Why should I get killed by facing Bumrah’s ball? I could have beaten him well if I had played cricket since I was 8 years old. If Bumrah plays badminton with me, he might not be able to handle my 300 km/h smash, the former No. 1 added.

We should not fight over such things in our own country. I ask people to appreciate the value of other sports, not just cricket. How else can we create a sporting environment in the entire country? she said, accusing cricket and Bollywood of being the only areas of interest for Indians.

Reference to KKR youth Many believe that the discussion about Jasprit Bumrah is not random. They think that it is a direct reference to what Angkrish Raghuvanshi posted on social media about a month ago. The young batsman, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), took a sharp dig at Saina Nehwal on X (formerly Twitter).

Let's see how she fares when Bumrah throws 150k bumpers at her head, the IPL player wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Raghuvanshi's social media post was apparently a response to Saina's earlier comment that cricket is less challenging than other sports like badminton, basketball and tennis.

