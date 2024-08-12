Team China ends Paris campaign with high point





A new world record in swimming, a first gold medal in the singles tennis competition and a series of historic moments that will never be forgotten: the Chinese delegation ended its Olympic campaign in Paris with a high and a resounding success, both on and off the court.

As the Olympic flame was extinguished after an extraordinary display of human strength and endurance over two weeks, Team China's exceptional performance, highlighted by a record 40 gold medals, the engaging nature of the young athletes and their friendly interactions with their foreign peers, went down in the history of the Games in the French capital.

With an impressive contribution of 27 gold medals from the six traditionally strong sports of diving, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, shooting and weightlifting, the Chinese delegation finished in Paris with 40 gold medals for a total of 91, breaking the previous record set at the London 2012 Olympic Games and achieving the country's best performance in terms of gold medals at an overseas edition of the Summer Olympics.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics it won 48 gold medals and a total of 100.

On Sunday, the United States defeated China to finish on top at the Paris Olympics with a total of 126 medals, including 40 gold.

The fact that China's 'dream team' won all eight gold medals in the Olympic diving discipline for the first time and that the Chinese table tennis team, which has conquered the world, captured all five titles, has only strengthened the country's grip on these sports.

Even more encouraging are the major breakthroughs that China has made, such as China's first Olympic gold medal in singles, won by tennis star Zheng Qinwen, swimming prodigy Pan Zhanle's world record in the men's 100-meter freestyle, and young cyclist Deng Yawen's groundbreaking gold finish in the BMX freestyle park. These breakthroughs all herald China's strong move into Western-dominated sports with a lot of balanced athletic skills.

Zhou Jinqiang, vice-chairman of the Chinese delegation, said at a news conference in Paris on Sunday that the overall performance at the Games could be summed up in one word: “breakthrough”.

“We reached new heights in terms of the total number of gold medals won (at an overseas edition) and the number of events in which we won medals for the first time. We also proved that our athletic strength has been significantly expanded to more sports,” Zhou said.

Zhou added that the Chinese delegation successfully completed its mission and achieved its goals.

Sun Yingsha, the world number one in women's table tennis, said China's overall prosperity and strength are a source of proud motivation for all her fellow Olympians.

“It's really an honor and we all played with confidence, knowing that we have a strong home country behind us,” Sun said after helping her team beat Japan 3-0 in the women's final on Saturday to give China its 300th gold medal at the Summer Olympics since the Chinese delegation debuted in Los Angeles in 1984.

By displaying their colorful and vibrant images at the height of their careers, today’s Chinese Olympians have shattered the stereotypes that Western media painted decades ago about their hard-working but sometimes reserved predecessors. They reveal a generation of athletes who are more open and confident, and who no longer hide their light under a bushel.

In addition, the fact that they can speak English directly and fluently to an international audience has certainly helped this generation.

Chen Yiwen, who won two gold medals in diving, the 3-meter springboard and in synchronized swimming with partner Chang Yani, has broken the language barrier and built close relationships with some of her fierce foreign rivals, and exudes confidence during her international media interviews in English.

Chen's adorable selfies with teammate Chang and Australian rival Maddison Keeney, the 3m individual silver medallist, have gone viral on social media platforms at home and abroad, garnering thousands of likes for the 'true embodiment of Olympic worth'.

Speaking about her friendship with her Chinese peers, Keeney said: “I feel like these girls are like my sisters. I'm just very lucky that I can have a positive competitive relationship with them. Whatever happens on the board, it doesn't affect our relationships outside of it.”

