Fundraising for Sir Michael Parkinson's beloved cricket club





BBC Sir Michael Parkinson, who retired in 2007, lived in Bray for decades Special events are organised to benefit the cricket club into which Sir Michael Parkinson put his heart and soul. Sir Michael, a keen cricketer, joined Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club in Berkshire in the 1970s and became chairman in 1987. His son Mike, who is chairman of the club, is involved in two events to raise money for the clubhouse renovation on two days later this month, including a celebrity cricket match. Players are expected to include Chris Tarrant and his son Toby, TV presenter Toby Anstis, former England fast bowler Andy Caddick and BBC Radio Berkshires' Ady Williams. Getty Images Sir Michael met England star and future captain Eoin Morgan at the club in August 2014 Talk show giant Sir Michael, who passed away in August 2023was an avid sportsman and participated in many celebrity cricket matches. Mike said: Often fathers talk about how good they were at sport. I know I tell my children that too, but my father was a really good cricketer. He was good enough to play in the Yorkshire nets; he was good enough to be offered a contract to play for Hampshire. He was a very serious cricketer. But after Yorkshire cricket legend Fred Trueman rearranged his stumps several times, his father, who was born and raised in Barnsley, realised he had reached his peak, Mike said. Getty Images Sir Michael has taken part in many charity matches and umpired the Big Bash Twenty20 Victorian Bushfire Appeal charity match in Sydney in February 2009. Sir Michael came into contact with the grounds of Maidenhead and Bray while playing for Datchet when the Parkinsons lived in Windsor, but moved with his family to Bray and joined the club. He poured his heart and soul into the cricket club because he knew that [it] was a gem, Mike said. He stood on the border of this beautiful terrain with the [St Michael’s] “A church on one corner, the River Thames gliding silently past on the other corner and this beautiful medieval village on the edge of town,” Mike told BBC Radio Berkshire. Mike said his father made sure that [the club] has never, ever fallen into the hands of greedy developers and has never, ever gotten to a point where it was no longer affordable to play there. Getty Images Sir Michael was photographed in May 2018 watching an England v Pakistan Test match at Lord's with Theresa May, the then Prime Minister, and his MP All we really need to do is make the clubhouse facilities fit for purpose. “As anyone born in the '70s or before, we're starting to show our age. The pavilion, the clubhouse, is starting to show its age and it needs a bit of a facelift,” Mike added. On 24 August there will be a gala dinner including a performance by Joe Stilgoe, who supported Sir Michael. The day after will be the celebrity cricket day.

