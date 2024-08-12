College Football Odds for 2024: SEC Predicted Winning Totals, Best Futures Bets

The college football landscape, and the SEC in particular, is going to look very different this season.

With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, both of which have left the Big 12, the SEC will do away with its divisions and instead pit all 16 teams against each other. This will make the SEC Championship Game feature the top two teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season, rather than the two division winners.

Texas, playing in the SEC for the first time, shares the highest expected winning figures for the upcoming season with Georgia.

After an impressive 2023 season that saw him lead Texas to a spot in the College Football Playoff, Quinn Ewers returns as the Longhorns' starting QB.

However, many believe Georgia is still the team to beat in the SEC in 2024.

The Bulldogs return 16 starters, including Heisman season favorite Carson Beck (+750) and star defenseman Malaki Starks.

And the biggest change? After 17 seasons, Nick Saban is no longer the head coach at Alabama. Can Kalen DeBoer fill his huge shoes with the Tide?

Bookmakers say it will be a challenge for DeBoer as Alabama has the lowest pre-season title odds and the lowest expected win total since 2008.

Below is the expected number of wins for each SEC team at DraftKings Sportsbook through August 10th.

Georgia

Over 10.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 10.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Texas

Over 10.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24)

Under 10.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88)

Alabama

Over 9.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Be ma'am

Over 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Missouri

Over 9.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under 9.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

LSU

Over 9: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 9: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Tennessee

Over 8.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Under 8.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Texas A&M

Over 8.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 8.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Oklahoma

Over 7.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 7.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Chestnut brown

Over 7.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Under 7.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Kentucky

Over 6.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 6.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

South Carolina

Over 5.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 5.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Arkansas

Over 4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Florida

Over 4.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Under 4.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

State of Mississippi

Over 4: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Under 4: +130 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Vanderbilt

Over 3: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 3: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

How will Kalen DeBoer feel about being Alabama's next head coach?

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz gives his best future bets within the SEC.

Texas Over/Under 10.5 wins

The Longhorns are officially a member of the SEC for 2024 and their schedule is loaded with potential losses.

I bet they will lose two of their twelve games.

Texas is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, and while expectations are rightfully high, the team simply isn’t as good as it was last season. The Longhorns lost two receivers, two defensive tackles and one running back, all drafted in the first 52 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Texas reloaded through the portal at receiver, and I wouldn’t question the Texas offense under head coach Steve Sarkisian, I think it’s fair to question the defense this season. Last season’s defense was one of the better units at stopping the run, but underperformed at stopping the pass against teams with competent passing attacks. Now, their two best run-stuffing defensive tackles are in the NFL, and it’s unlikely any of their replacements will be nearly as good.

What happens to the passing defense without a rush up the middle? I fear it's enough to cost them two games.

Texas has a two-game series against Oklahoma in Dallas, followed by hosting Georgia. They need to split those games to stay above the 10-win mark. Sure, it's possible to win both, but beating Georgia after Oklahoma seems like a tough ask.

That leaves no room for error for Texas on their winning total. Another loss possible on Thanksgiving weekend at Texas A&M, if Mike Elko gets A&M playing well and I cash out my Under 10 wins bet.

Texas is a team that will win at least 10 games, I'm willing to bet my money on that.

CHOICE: Texas Under 10.5 wins

Alabama and Oklahoma are RJ Young's top 11-25 teams in the 2024 Pre-Spring league

Alabama wins the SEC

If you asked me to pick a conference winner without taking a chance on it, I'd default to Georgia in 2024. However, I think +700 is too good to pass up for an Alabama team that has far more talent than we give them credit for.

Yes, Alabama went through a coaching change, with Nick Saban retiring and Kalen DeBoer taking over as the legend. Some players were moved, but DeBoer was able to keep a large portion of the roster and bring in his own players.

Wherever he coached, victories followed immediately.

DeBoer took over a 4-8 Washington program that was in disarray, and within two years the Huskies were playing for a championship. DeBoer has a remarkable 104-12 record over five years at Sioux Falls (three-time national champions), two years at Fresno State and two years at Washington (Pac-12 champions).

Alabama’s schedule is well-set for an appearance in the SEC title game if it can handle its business. Georgia is at home after a bye week. Bama is at LSU after a bye week and at Tennessee between home games against South Carolina and Missouri.

This number won't improve their conference title, and it's something to keep in mind later in the season.

PICK: Alabama wins the SEC (+700)

RJ Young and Dave Helman discuss the future of college quarterbacks in the 2024 season

Ole Miss at Florida

Florida has a bye on Oct. 26, but that's when the fun begins. Here are the next four games: Georgia at Jacksonville, Texas at Austin, LSU at home, followed by Ole Miss to end the four-game series.

That's four teams in a row that are among the top 12.

That period could end Billy Napier's time at Florida and his team will be exhausted by the time the Rebels come to Gainesville. Ole Miss will also have a bye week to prepare for the trip to The Swamp.

This number will be well above a touchdown on kickoff. Jump on this now before the season starts.

CHOICE: Ole Miss (-6.5) wins by more than 6.5 points

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news about college football and other sports.

Want to receive great stories straight to your inbox? Create a FOX Sports account or log in to your account and follow competitions, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter every day!